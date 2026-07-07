9 Of The Best Clip-On Earbuds You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The clip-on earbud design is a great option if you want to avoid the plugged-up, uncomfortable feeling of silicone tips that need regular cleaning, or just want to be aware of your surroundings. Standard earbuds may have transparency mode or noise cancellation features for hearing what's going on around you, but leaving your ear canal open is without a doubt safer. Clip-on earbuds hook around your ear cartilage, leaving your ears fully open, so whatever you're listening to feels more like background music to the ambient sound around you.

For the above reasons, clip-on earbuds are ideal for running, commuting, cycling, and anyone who doesn't fancy being completely cut off from the world. There are many clip-on earbuds models to choose from, which is a good thing, but choosing the right one may not be that straightforward. We'll save you the trouble of sifting through the many available, confusing options by going over nine of the best pairs you can buy today. To make these selections, we considered expert reviews from various credible outlets, as well as what actual customers said about them.