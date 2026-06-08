10 Reasons Boomers Struggle With New Technology (And How To Help)

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It's an extreme dose of irony that the high-tech devices designed to make our lives easier end up adding complexity to a large number of users. In the pursuit of rushing the latest technology with groundbreaking features out to consumers, most tech companies tend to forget that not everyone can stay up to date with all these developments. While younger audiences have grown up with tech in their hands and usually find it easier to get accustomed to any new software or hardware features, the same isn't always true for older generations — especially the baby boomers.

Identifying these pain points and taking a measured approach to help boomers learn how to use the wealth of technology at their disposal can be a major task, but it's an effort that most family members are willing to make. So, if you notice your parents or grandparents struggling to connect their new earbuds, navigate their phone after a software update, or communicate with a smart device, you're not alone. Here are 10 instances where boomers may struggle with a new piece of technology, and ways you can help them adjust.