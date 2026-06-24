4 Of The Best Tech Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2026

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Ah, yes Amazon Prime Day, peak consumerism in the middle of the year, not quite considered a holiday but certainly a great time to take advantage of some steep discounts. While Amazon is certainly the go-to this time of year, we've also reached a point where a wide variety of retailers join in the festivities to offer some excellent savings, including Best Buy Tech Fest. There are even a bunch of Costco TV deals that will have you skipping Prime Day selections, most likely. But outside of TVs and similar entertainment-focused tech, there are a ton of heavy discounts on general electronics and that's where this guide comes into play.

If you're a smart shopper, you've been biding your time all year, waiting for these deals to drop so you can upgrade your robot vacuum, grab a new pool cleaner, or splurge on a new laptop or computer upgrade. Limited time deals, lightning deals, Prime-exclusive offers, look, we really could just sit here all day spouting off about the potential buys and everything in between. Instead, let's sift through the noise and talk about some of the best tech deals available during Amazon's Prime Day this year, which runs from June 23 until June 26.