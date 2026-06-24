4 Of The Best Tech Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2026
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Ah, yes Amazon Prime Day, peak consumerism in the middle of the year, not quite considered a holiday but certainly a great time to take advantage of some steep discounts. While Amazon is certainly the go-to this time of year, we've also reached a point where a wide variety of retailers join in the festivities to offer some excellent savings, including Best Buy Tech Fest. There are even a bunch of Costco TV deals that will have you skipping Prime Day selections, most likely. But outside of TVs and similar entertainment-focused tech, there are a ton of heavy discounts on general electronics and that's where this guide comes into play.
If you're a smart shopper, you've been biding your time all year, waiting for these deals to drop so you can upgrade your robot vacuum, grab a new pool cleaner, or splurge on a new laptop or computer upgrade. Limited time deals, lightning deals, Prime-exclusive offers, look, we really could just sit here all day spouting off about the potential buys and everything in between. Instead, let's sift through the noise and talk about some of the best tech deals available during Amazon's Prime Day this year, which runs from June 23 until June 26.
Smartwatches and wearables -- $85 and up
For Prime Day 2026, there are so many deals on wearable tech that it seemed silly to narrow it down to just one. The Whoop 5.0, for example, is only $199 right now instead of $239. The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm with GPS is down to $279 versus $399, and that's $20 lower than previous offers. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm, GPS) is currently $199 instead of its usual $249. If you'd rather ditch the smartwatch or fitness band and go with a more stylish, compact ring, the Oura Ring 4 is discounted to $226 for Prime Day, which is over $120 off its normal price of $349. If you're looking for a kid-friendly wearable, the Fitbit Ace LTE is only $60, down from $123.
I realize I've thrown out a lot of options at you in a short span of time, but that's simply because there are a ton of wearables that can make your life easier and thanks to Prime Day, they're cheaper than ever. Honestly, some of them even made it to our list of the coolest wearables you can buy, hands down. In the interest of our usual review and ratings breakdown, all of the wearables listed have 4 stars or higher on Amazon with a minimum of 700 total reviews, most actually have way more. They also tend to have positive review scores from various outlets, many of which were awarded before these deep discounts were available.
SwitchBot K11+ robot vacuum and mop -- $190
Robot vacuum and mop combos make easy work of cleaning floors, but they are expensive. Fortunately, Prime Day has some great deals on these devices starting with the Switchbot K11+, which is a robot vacuum and mop combo that also comes with a self-emptying dock. It's already at a competitive price for $240, but for Prime Day it's down to $190. It offers full smart home compatibility with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home support, but the real kicker is that it supports Matter. If you don't know what that is, you'll want to do some reading on the next-gen smart home standard.
The Switchbot K11+ has over 250 reviews on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars. The consensus is that it's ideal for small living spaces to medium sized homes. Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and RTINGs editors all gave it fairly positive reviews. Moreover, other Switchbot products like the Blind Tilt to convert dumb blinds and smart lock add-on for existing locks have both reviewed highly with BGR's team previously, which shows the brand's quality appears consistent. If you're looking for a robovac with more bells and whistles, the Roborock Qrevo S vacuum and mop combo, with self-cleaning dock, is $450 for Prime Day, down from $700 normally.
Nex Playground -- $239
For Prime Day, Nex Playground is down to $239, from $299, saving you $60. It's a super fun, family-friendly console that encourages you and your kids to move around and get active, rather than sitting on a couch playing with a traditional controller. Remember the Xbox Kinect? The novel camera-based gameplay platform for Xbox took your moves and gestures and translated them into dynamic controls for virtual games. Nex Playground is almost exactly that except its running a proprietary version of Android that's safe for kids; it's kidSafe and COPPA certified. Nex Playground actually outsold the PS5 leading up to Black Friday last year. Moreover, it's highly acclaimed and has over 4,700 reviews on Amazon with 4.7 out of 5 stars.
It features an expansive library of compatible games with titles like "Fruit Ninja," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Peppa Pig," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Gabby's Dollhouse," and much, much more. It was designed for ages 5 and up but keeps the whole family entertained, which is perfect for summer break. You can buy just the console and subscribe to the Play Pass later, which starts at $49 for 3 months for access to the full library. It does come with starter games. There are also bundles with the Play Pass included and other accessories like a travel case. The Nex Playground, travel case, and Play Pass complete bundle for example is $329 for Prime Day.
Apple AirPods Max 2 wireless over-ear headphones -- $399
The Apple AirPods Max 2 need no introduction. BGR's Christian de Looper says they're a bigger upgrade than you think over previous generations. He came away from his review happy and went on to recommend them to anyone interested. More outlets gave AirPods Max 2 glowing reviews, as well, including Wired, CNET, and RTINGs. A common thread seems to be that they're expensive, but the current Prime Day deal changes things a bit. They're discounted by $150 from $549, with the Prime offer at $399 in various colorways. CamelCamelCamel says that's the lowest price ever.
Sure, critics might love them, but what do the average users have to say? AirPods Max 2 have over 360 reviews on Amazon with 4.6 out of 5 stars, and most generally agree, they offer a pleasant sound signature, reliable noise cancellation, and they're comfortable best of all. They're also great headphones all around no matter what you're looking for. Though, if you want the same Apple-quality for less spend, you'll be happy to know the AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds are $179 for Prime, down from $249 normally.