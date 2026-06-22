5 Wearables Other Than Smartwatches That Can Make Your Life Easier

If you're reading this in a chair or standing up, how's your posture? Many of us sit, stand, and walk with poor posture that over time can cause serious neck and back pain. It's easy to quickly straighten up when you suddenly think about it, but minutes later, without even realizing, you can find yourself back in that awkward slouch or stoop, putting unnecessary pressure on our joints and bones. That's where the a posture tracker can help.

A posture tracker is usually a small, unobtrusive device that you wear like a necklace or stick to your upper back. It monitors your body position using tiny accelerometers and gyroscopes. If it detects poor posture, the device will emit a short haptic buzz to remind you to adopt a more appropriate position. Most of these trackers also come with a companion app that records your posture data and shows your progress over time. Some can even create personalized training plans to encourage you to adopt better posture habits. The idea is that, over time, proper posture will become a positive habit and the number of reminders will drop.

The Upright Go 2 is one such device aimed at improving posture. Priced at $99, the Go 2 launched in 2019, improving on the original Go that landed two years earlier after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Pain from poor posture can build up over time, so a device like this aims to set you right before things go wrong. Good posture can also help you to breathe better, sending more oxygen to the brain for prolonged mental sharpness and reduced fatigue.