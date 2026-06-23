4 Best Buy Tech Fest Deals Actually Worth Buying

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The first half of the year is coming to a close, but for tech enthusiasts, it's no less exciting than Christmas. That's because some of the biggest retailers are offering steep discounts across a wide variety of products. If you've already looked through Amazon's Prime Day deals (live from June 23 to June 26) and the top Costco electronics deals, Best Buy's Tech Fest sale deserves your attention.

One of the largest electronics retailers in the United States, Best Buy is running its Tech Fest sale through Sunday, June 28. Admittedly, that's not a lot of time to figure out which deals are genuinely worth your money, especially when there are deals in just about every category you can imagine, from smart TVs, soundbars, and monitors to Apple products, smartphones, wearables, and headphones.

To help you out, we've scoured the platform and singled out the four Tech Fest deals that are actually worth buying based on the overall discount and the relevance of the product. There are plenty more deals available, of course, but we believe these offer the best combination of savings and quality.