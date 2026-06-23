4 Best Buy Tech Fest Deals Actually Worth Buying
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The first half of the year is coming to a close, but for tech enthusiasts, it's no less exciting than Christmas. That's because some of the biggest retailers are offering steep discounts across a wide variety of products. If you've already looked through Amazon's Prime Day deals (live from June 23 to June 26) and the top Costco electronics deals, Best Buy's Tech Fest sale deserves your attention.
One of the largest electronics retailers in the United States, Best Buy is running its Tech Fest sale through Sunday, June 28. Admittedly, that's not a lot of time to figure out which deals are genuinely worth your money, especially when there are deals in just about every category you can imagine, from smart TVs, soundbars, and monitors to Apple products, smartphones, wearables, and headphones.
To help you out, we've scoured the platform and singled out the four Tech Fest deals that are actually worth buying based on the overall discount and the relevance of the product. There are plenty more deals available, of course, but we believe these offer the best combination of savings and quality.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is one of the best folding phones you can buy right now, even more so when Best Buy's Tech Fest is offering it for just $699.99 — a massive $600 discount on its usual $1,299.99 price tag. This makes it a better value than the Razr Ultra (2026), which features largely the same specs while costing hundreds of dollars more. The Razr Ultra (2025)'s main display is a 7-inch AMOLED panel, which is actually larger than the screen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it also supports Dolby Vision, something Samsung still doesn't offer.
The cover display, which is a 4-inch pOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, is ideal for handling most day-to-day apps without requiring you to flip the phone open. The Razr Ultra (2025) was also a major step forward from previous generations. Not only did Motorola finally add an ultrawide camera, but it also equipped the phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Combined with 16GB of RAM, it delivers best-in-class performance.
According to PhoneArena's hands-on testing, the Razr Ultra 2025 offers significantly better CPU and GPU performance than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Best Buy users have given the Razr Ultra (2025) a 4.5-star rating. Moreover, the phone packs a large 4,700mAh battery that comfortably lasts a full day on a single charge. Even better, its 68W fast charging can take the battery from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes.
Amazfit Balance 2 XT
The Amazfit Balance 2 XT smartwatch launched in 2025 as the budget-friendly version of the more premium Amazfit Balance 2. It typically retails for around $200, but thanks to Best Buy's Tech Fest, you can save $80 and grab it now for just $119.99. As you'd expect from one of the best cheap smartwatch brands, the Balance 2 XT, which enjoys a 4.5-star rating on Best Buy, offers a well-rounded package while making only a few compromises compared to its more expensive sibling.
You get a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, a built-in microphone, and a long 21-day battery life. In fact, user reviews on Best Buy have backed up those battery life claims. One user specifically reported getting 21 days of use with the always-on display turned off — and 12 days with it enabled. Furthermore, the watch comes with more than 170 sports modes, including HYROX, and tracks nearly every health and fitness metric you'd expect from a premium smartwatch. This includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, step count, calories burned, VO2 Max, and even skin temperature.
We also like that you can download maps and use them offline. However, the slightly limited 4GB of internal storage could be a drawback if you plan on storing a large music library directly on the watch. The Balance 2 XT also carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, meaning it's perfectly suitable for swimming and most everyday water-based activities, except diving.
HP OmniBook X Flip 16
The HP OmniBook X Flip 16 is one of the best laptops you can buy in 2026, and Best Buy is offering this 16-inch 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC, which is also one of the highest-rated laptops on the platform, for just $749.99, down $450 from its usual $1,199.99. It holds a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after more than 1,700 reviews, and that's for good reason. Reviewers have particularly praised its 2K IPS touchscreen display, calling it "crisp, bright, and responsive."
Under the hood, it features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, Intel Arc 140V graphics, and a 1 TB SSD. To put those specs into perspective, NotebookCheck's testing found that the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 delivers better performance than competitors like the Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. Moreover, a Best Buy reviewer who used the laptop for coding, animation, and even gaming said that it "keeps up flawlessly, making multitasking an absolute breeze."
While it doesn't compete with the very best battery-life laptops like the HP Ominobook 5 14-inch, its 68Wh battery can still comfortably get you through a full day of use. And as you'd expect from a 2-in-1 laptop designed for hybrid work, it's also fairly portable. It weighs just 4.15 pounds and is only 0.61 inches thick. Lastly, you get all the ports you'd expect from a high-quality laptop, including two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.
65-inch LG C5 OLED TV
The 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV is among the best Tech Fest deals with a massive 55% discount dropping its price from $2699.99 down to just $1199.99 — that's a savings of $1,500! If those savings aren't enough to persuade you, this TV has a 4.8-star rating (after nearly 1,400 reviews) from Best Buy customers and positive reviews from independent testers at RTINGS, CNET, and PCMag.
Its bezel-less 4K OLED panel, with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, makes it equally good in a bright room as it is in a darkened home theater setting, according to RTINGS. A reviewer on Best Buy said that it "delivers incredible picture quality with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast," meaning you'll get an enjoyable viewing experience whether you're watching movies, sports, or playing games. Speaking of which, the C5 is also a great gaming TV. It delivers smooth and responsive gameplay, thanks largely to its native 120Hz refresh rate. There's also Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of up to 144Hz, which helps minimize screen tearing during frame rate fluctuations.
Even better, the TV supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium and comes with a dedicated Game Optimizer mode and a Prevent Input Delay feature to minimize latency. Another impressive feature is LG's webOS operating system. In addition to offering dedicated apps for all the best streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and YouTube, it also gives you the option to connect the TV with smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
How we selected these tech deals
Since Best Buy is offering hefty discounts on a wide variety of tech products across multiple categories, we took our time to look through all of them to find the very best tech deals for our readers. As a starting point, we prioritized the percentage discount over the absolute dollar savings, simply because a $50 discount on a $110 product is a better deal than a $100 discount on a $1,000 product. However, discounts were just one of the many criteria we considered.
Above all, we prioritized the quality and recency of the product, selecting only those that are still relevant and desirable in 2026. This meant skipping over older models that no longer make sense to buy, even at steep discounts. To do so, we carefully considered both customer reviews and ratings on Best Buy as well as expert opinions from independent tech outlets such as PCMag, RTINGS, and CNET. We also stuck to reputable brands with a strong history of producing high-quality products.