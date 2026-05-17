4 Laptops With The Best Battery Life In 2026
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Battery life matters a lot more than many people realize. Whether you're a remote worker, a student carrying their laptop around campus, or simply someone who prefers working, streaming, or browsing from the comfort of a bed or couch instead of being tethered to a charger at all times, having a laptop that can genuinely last throughout the day makes a huge difference.
While the tech world has thankfully moved on from the early days of notebooks and MacBooks that could barely deliver three to five hours of usage on a single charge, choosing a laptop with genuinely great endurance has ironically become more confusing than ever. That's because almost every popular laptop brand today claims to offer "all-day battery life" or even multi-day performance. However, the gap between official claims and actual usage can often be massive.
To help cut through the confusion, we combed through the current laptop market, looked at the latest launches, compared official battery-life claims, and cross-checked them against extensive real-world testing from reliable tech outlets to find the laptops with the longest-lasting batteries in 2026. Our research concluded that the HP OmniBook 5, Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 10 Aura Edition, 16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), and MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI Plus are the best of the best when it comes to battery life. More importantly, though, these are all excellent all-around laptops in their own right, offering a strong mix of performance, features, portability, and value.
HP OmniBook 5 14-inch
The HP OmniBook 5 14-inch is hands down the best battery-life laptop you can get right now. HP officially claims up to 26 hours and 30 minutes of video playback, but rigorous real-world testing by popular tech outlets suggests the laptop performs even better. For example, PCMag recorded a staggering battery life of 34 hours and 40 minutes, while CNET reported that the OmniBook 5 lasted 28 hours and 19 minutes before running out of juice. Even better, the laptop comes with fast charging, and you can go from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Its excellent battery life is not the only reason the HP OmniBook 5 14 enjoys an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon. A lot of its appeal also comes from the incredible value it offers for the money. Priced at $799, the laptop packs 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and a crisp OLED panel. Buyers on Amazon have called it "easily worth twice the money" and a "crazy good value," which also makes it one of the best laptops for seniors. Speaking of the OLED panel, according to reviewers at TechRadar, it covers a staggering "194.5% of the sRGB color gamut and 138.4% of the DCI-P3 color gamut."
But note that the display caps out at 300 nits of brightness. While that's perfectly adequate for indoor use in a room or workspace, it may not be ideal for outdoor use, which is slightly disappointing considering the laptop weighs just 2.85 pounds, making it one of the lightest on this list. Another feature we like is the 1080p webcam, which comes with a physical privacy shutter for added security. There's also an infrared sensor that allows you to log in using biometrics.
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 10 Aura Edition
Given its 360-degree rotatable hinge and 2-in-1 laptop-plus-tablet design, you wouldn't immediately expect the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 10 Aura Edition to be a longevity beast. But thanks to its efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, this laptop can deliver up to 29 hours of video playback, according to official documentation. And those numbers have largely been confirmed by real-world testing at CNET, which recorded 25 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, and PCMag, which reported nearly 22 hours of continuous use.
The laptop is currently available for $2,399.99, and while it's pricier than your average laptop, much of that cost comes down to the stacked list of features it offers. In addition to functioning as both a laptop and a tablet — you get a stylus in the package — it features a bright and clear OLED touchscreen, along with 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a snappy 120 Hz refresh rate. Despite being just 0.63 inches thick and weighing only 2.91 pounds, the laptop still packs in a decent selection of ports.
These include one USB-A port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, and one USB 4 port. However, it does lack an SD card reader, which may be disappointing for content creators who frequently work with large photo and video files. One thing you likely won't have to worry about, though, is durability. Reviewers at PCMag noted that the laptop features a robust aluminum build, with "zero bending, flexing, or twisting in the lid, keyboard deck, or base plate." Lastly, the Yoga 9i also features a unique 360-degree rotating soundbar built into the hinge. Combined with Dolby Atmos support, it delivers consistently good audio no matter which position you're using the laptop in.
MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) 16-inch
A list of the best battery-life laptops would be incomplete without a MacBook, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), priced at $2,527 on Amazon, is arguably the best MacBook in this regard. Apple says the laptop can deliver up to 24 hours of nonstop video streaming or up to 17 hours of continuous web browsing from its 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery. And those claims have held up extremely well in real-world testing too. Reviewers at CNET recorded a battery life of 24 hours and 59 minutes, while Tom's Guide saw the M5 Pro-powered MacBook deliver 21 hours and 10 minutes of usage on a single charge.
Powered by an 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, the 16-inch MacBook M5 Pro can easily handle everyday tasks such as juggling dozens of browser tabs, video streaming, and video calls. It's also incredibly capable when it comes to heavy workloads like 3D rendering, video editing, data crunching, complex calculations, and even local AI image generation. Although we are still a few years away from seeing an OLED MacBook, the Liquid Retina XDR display, with its 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, is simply outstanding.
While this MacBook may not be as thin or lightweight as some of the Lenovo or HP laptops on this list, it does offer a great port selection, including an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports. However, if battery life is your biggest priority, you could just as easily go with the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro with 24 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, which is currently available for $1,899 on Amazon — more than $600 less than its M5 Pro sibling.
MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI Plus
The MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI Plus, currently priced at $1,529.99 at Micro Center, has an official battery life of up to 30 hours, but hands-on testing by PCMag found that the laptop can actually deliver up to 42 hours and 6 minutes of nonstop usage. Even CNET's testing clocked in at an impressive 25 hours and 18 minutes. Much of this astonishing battery life comes down to the MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI Plus being one of the first laptops to use Intel's new 18A manufacturing process, which uses 2 nm nodes instead of Intel's previously common 3 nm process.
This Panther Lake-series processor is also better at preserving power and managing heat, both of which contribute heavily to the laptop's extraordinary endurance. Like the HP OmniBook 5, this too is a 2-in-1 laptop and comes bundled with a stylus. It also features 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and an OLED display, although this one caps out at a 60 Hz refresh rate, which is still more than adequate for the 14-inch screen.
Thanks to the integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics, the laptop also surprised testers with its gaming performance. CNET found that it was their "first laptop with integrated graphics ... to hit 60 frames per second" when they played Shadow of the Tomb Raider. This rare combination of excellent battery life, strong business-oriented features — it's thin, lightweight, and has a great webcam — and the ability to handle AAA gaming without a dedicated graphics card makes it an excellent value-for-money purchase.
How we selected these laptops
To pick laptops with the best battery life, we didn't just rely on the official claims made by laptop brands, but also looked through testing from several reliable tech outlets such as CNET, PCMag, and TechRadar to see what their real-world hands-on usage actually delivered and whether those results were on par with the official claims.
However, battery life wasn't the only criterion we used to select and rank these laptops. We also prioritized their value for money, features, and overall functionality. After all, excellent battery life alone means very little without a good display, solid internals, and strong workload capabilities.
Additionally, we included a variety of laptop types, ranging from traditional Windows laptops to MacBooks and even 2-in-1 devices, so readers can choose one based on their specific needs. We've also covered laptops across various price points for the same reason. And as always with our guides, none of these products are sponsored picks.