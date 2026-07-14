5 iPhone Shortcuts Perfect For Busy Mornings

It's an all-too-familiar scene — you wake up to your alarm; spend some time on your phone to read your emails, find a good playlist, check the weather, and review your daily commute; and then rush through the rest of your routine, so you can head out before you're late. If this is you every single morning, you've probably wondered whether there's an easier way to do things. Well, there actually is: with the help of iPhone's Shortcuts app.

You probably already know Shortcuts as the iPhone's most versatile app. It's typically used for things like turning off orientation lock for certain apps or changing your wallpaper automatically every day. But it can also serve as a handy assistant, automating tasks to make your busy mornings much more seamless. Sure, Shortcuts does look too overwhelming to use, but don't worry — one of the best iOS 27 features coming to your iPhone this fall offers a more intuitive way to create custom shortcuts using Apple Intelligence. It lets you simply describe exactly what you want the shortcut to achieve. From there, Apple Intelligence will work its magic to generate the shortcut without much input on your end.

Until then, here are some iPhone Shortcuts already available in the app, plus one we built ourselves, to help you save those precious minutes every morning.