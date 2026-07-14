What Is Disc Rot? How To Check If Your Old DVDs And Games Have It

Although the convenience of streaming services has led to a widespread replacement of DVDs, and console games are moving away from physical discs, many people still have significant collections of DVDs for movies or games. If this describes you, you might worry about finding gadgets that let you watch your DVDs. However, you should also think about how you're going to protect your media from an issue called disc rot. Disc rot occurs when the physical layers that make up the optical disc begin to deteriorate, leaving the data stored on it unusable.

How can you tell if one of your old DVDs has disc rot? If you look at the surface of the DVD, you may see odd markings or damage. The optical disc might seem to have tiny holes, or you might see a cloudy, light-colored discoloration. Sometimes, the discoloration related to the deterioration resembles a darker stain, similar to coffee. Some discs see their layers separate (called delamination).

In addition to showing physical deterioration, DVDs suffering from rot often won't play properly. The movie or game may skip or freeze, if it plays at all. Of course, DVDs that show significant scratches, grime, and fingerprints in the surface layer may also skip intermittently. If you suspect the DVD is grimy instead of suffering from disc rot, clean it with a microfiber cloth and an even mixture of rubbing alcohol and water. If cleaning doesn't fix the issue, rot may be a possibility.