Do Those 'Sunrise' Morning Alarms Actually Work?

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For those of us looking to get a better night's sleep, sunrise alarm clocks may sound like an intriguing way to start your day off on the right foot. Products on Amazon and other retailers claim to improve your circadian rhythm by simulating a sunrise to encourage a gradual wakeup so you feel refreshed and can ditch your alarm clock app. That all sounds great, but do they actually work?

The short answer is yes, sunrise alarms can help you wake up easier and less groggy. They may sound like pseudoscience, but light actually has a major impact on your physical and mental wellbeing, affecting everything from your energy level to your immune system. Lack of sunlight can also lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that often manifests during the winter.

A study published in BMC Public Health found that sunlight exposure in the early morning is especially important for sleep regulation and quality. Since these lamps simulate a sunrise, starting dim and reaching full brightness when it's time for you to get up, they help facilitate a natural awakening.

Color also plays a role. Sunrise alarms emit long wavelength light, appearing red to orange. That has an easier time making it through your eyelids than shorter wavelength blue light, which some experts say could be ruining your sleep. A study published in 2015 by the Journal of Affective Disorders found that dawn simulators can improve SAD symptoms just as well as bright light therapy, which has been used as a treatment since the '80s. But while a simulated sunrise can help you wake up more alert, many of the claims manufacturers make about sunrise alarms are not actually backed up by data.