These Are The Biggest Disappointments With The Google Pixel Watch

When I switched from my iPhone to an Android phone again this year, I spent a lot of time figuring out which ecosystem I wanted to buy into. With my iPhone, I'd always used an Apple Watch, paired with AirPods and even my MacBook and iPad, so I knew I wanted to find something that could easily compare and let me take advantage of similar easy connections. But the nice thing about Android is that you can sometimes mix and match devices, which is why I was eyeing the Pixel Watch 4 despite planning to go with a Samsung smartphone. However, there were a few big disappointments and features about the Pixel Watch 4 that turned me off of Google's latest foray into the wearable market.

Some of these disappointments are purely my own, while others are things that users have openly complained about online, too. These disappointments range from simple concerns about the watch's overall durability to the charging setup it uses, and even to how jam-packed the Gemini AI is into the smartwatch. Ultimately, these disappointments were enough to turn me off picking up the Pixel Watch 4, but for others, they're mostly just annoyances they hope to see addressed in future releases.