What Does HOV Mean On Google Maps?

If you ever find yourself digging through Google map features you might be missing out on, there's a chance you might a "Prefer HOV" option in the app when setting up navigation in specific areas in the U.S. Short for high-occupancy vehicle, HOV navigation may get you to your destination faster according to Google data, assuming you qualify for the HOV designation. While laws may vary by city, state and even the time of day, the HOV lane, generally speaking, applies to vehicles traveling with two or more people, but in some areas, motorcycles also qualify for this lane.

High-occupancy vehicles get dedicated lanes on highways that allow them to travel at faster speeds and avoid getting stuck in traffic. If you do qualify for the HOV lanes in your area, you and your fellow passengers can arrive at your destination faster than by using a regular highway lane. You can use any navigation app to drive on HOV lanes, regardless of whether the app can support carpooling travel, but one benefit of selecting HOV in Google Maps is that Google has studied the impact of HOV driving on the estimated time of arrival (ETA), and can offer more accurate ETAs when selecting this travel mode. Google explained in a blog post in late June 2025 the technology behind HOV ETA predictions for rush hour traffic. The company said that the average speed in HOV lanes was 68.18 mph in Salt Lake Valley, Utah, compared to 58.60 mph in general lanes.