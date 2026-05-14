Google Maps For Apple CarPlay Is About To Get A New Hands-Free Feature
Apple Maps may seem like the natural navigation choice for iPhone users, given that it's an Apple app, but it's not the only option. Google Maps is another alternative, and one of the most widely used navigation apps in the world.
Like Apple Maps, Google Maps also works in CarPlay, extending the navigation experience to the vehicle's display. But Google Maps is about to gain a useful new feature in CarPlay, according to recent discoveries in the code of the app's iOS version made by MacRumors. Google will seemingly soon integrate Gemini support in Google Maps for iPhone, bringing a hands-free navigation experience to CarPlay. Talking to an AI assistant about your surroundings and asking it to handle navigation is a safer option than manually tapping the screen to search for places and set a route.
Google added Gemini support to the iPhone's Google Maps app in early 2026, bringing an Ask Maps feature to the app. However, the Ask Maps rollout was limited to U.S. and India users. Separately, Apple added support for voice-based conversational apps to CarPlay via the iOS 26.4 update released earlier this year. The update means apps like ChatGPT can work in CarPlay, though they won't replace Siri as the default voice assistant in CarPlay. Instead, users would have to open an app before being able to interact hands-free with a different AI. The same experience is now likely coming to Google Maps in CarPlay.
The Gemini experience in Google Maps for Apple CarPlay
Google hasn't announced the new Gemini features in Google Maps for CarPlay, but Aaron Perris and MacRumors have reported similar code findings in the Google Maps for iPhone app. A screenshot shared by Perris appears to indicate that Gemini will be available in Google Maps after the user agrees to new terms of service. The code strings also suggest that users will be able to interact via voice with Gemini, issuing navigation-related commands to the AI. It's unclear how the voice chat will start, but it may mimic the iPhone experience for Gemini in Google Maps.
After opening the Google Maps app on the iPhone, users can tap the Gemini icon to start a voice chat, or use a "Hey Google" command. Opening the app is a key action, as Google can't offer system-wide support for Gemini on a platform that it doesn't control. Still, this would be a useful addition to CarPlay, potentially offering Google Maps fans a richer navigation experience than the current version.
However, conversing with an AI chatbot about navigation needs and points of interest on the map involves sharing personal data with Gemini, including location information. That's probably why the feature will require the user agreeing to a new set of terms of use. It's too early to tell how the Gemini-related data in Google Maps will be handled, but it's something CarPlay users should keep in mind. As a reminder, AI companies may use chatbot data for training future models.
The Gemini navigation experience in Android
The Google Maps code Perris and MacRumors mentioned doesn't reveal the full functionality of Gemini in CarPlay. It's too early to tell whether Google will be able to match the Android/Android Auto experience in CarPlay. Google released a major Google Maps update in November 2025, which brought several Gemini-powered features to the navigation app for Android. Google showed off the new hands-free driving experience in Google Maps with the help of a few videos, like the clip above.
The user can ask Gemini about points of interest along the chosen route, and the AI will respond. In the video, the user wants to know whether there's a restaurant nearby with vegan options, and then asks the AI whether there's parking available. Once the user decides to go there, the AI updates the navigation route to include the new location. Drivers can also use Gemini voice chats to report traffic incidents via conversational language.
The conversation goes deeper on Android, where Gemini can integrate with other apps. The driver in the video above asks the AI to add a Calendar event, which has nothing to do with navigation tasks. That sort of cross-app experience will likely not be available on the iPhone and CarPlay, where Gemini interactions will probably be limited to the Google Maps app. Gemini can also be used in Google Maps on Android to share ETA with friends, another feature that may not be available on iPhone.