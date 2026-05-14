Google Maps For Apple CarPlay Is About To Get A New Hands-Free Feature

Apple Maps may seem like the natural navigation choice for iPhone users, given that it's an Apple app, but it's not the only option. Google Maps is another alternative, and one of the most widely used navigation apps in the world.

Like Apple Maps, Google Maps also works in CarPlay, extending the navigation experience to the vehicle's display. But Google Maps is about to gain a useful new feature in CarPlay, according to recent discoveries in the code of the app's iOS version made by MacRumors. Google will seemingly soon integrate Gemini support in Google Maps for iPhone, bringing a hands-free navigation experience to CarPlay. Talking to an AI assistant about your surroundings and asking it to handle navigation is a safer option than manually tapping the screen to search for places and set a route.

Google added Gemini support to the iPhone's Google Maps app in early 2026, bringing an Ask Maps feature to the app. However, the Ask Maps rollout was limited to U.S. and India users. Separately, Apple added support for voice-based conversational apps to CarPlay via the iOS 26.4 update released earlier this year. The update means apps like ChatGPT can work in CarPlay, though they won't replace Siri as the default voice assistant in CarPlay. Instead, users would have to open an app before being able to interact hands-free with a different AI. The same experience is now likely coming to Google Maps in CarPlay.