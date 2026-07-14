This Smartphone Is Thinner Than An iPhone Air But Still Has A Headphone Jack

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Form factor is always important when it comes to pieces of tech that are meant to be used daily. The size of your TV greatly affects your home theater experience, and certain PC components fit together better than others. While the thinness of a smartphone ultimately isn't as important to the average consumer, it's still a bit of a status symbol in the premium market, with the biggest smartphone manufacturers all competing to make the slimmest slab phone.

At only 5.8 millimeters thick, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge was a technological marvel — but phones released later, like the Apple iPhone Air, are even thinner. Despite these globally dominant companies putting their all into making the slimmest phones physically possible, they might've already lost the battle a decade before it even started, as a Vivo phone from 2014 still has them completely beat.

The Vivo X5 Max seems like an impossibility. The phone has a thickness of just 4.8 millimeters, almost a full millimeter thinner than an iPhone Air. Yet, despite this, the X5 Max keeps not only a headphone jack, but also a SIM tray and a microSD slot, both of which are practically unheard of in present-day thin phones. The phone certainly won't be competing with even the cheapest smartphones released today in anything related to performance or practical usefulness, but it still gives us a nice blueprint for how an ultra-thin smartphone can work — and how, unlike what Apple may want you to believe, a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack isn't an impossibility when thinness is a priority.