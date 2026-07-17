What Do Owners Say Are The Most Annoying Things About The Steam Deck?

Gaming PCs tend to be rather power-hungry, far more than your average desktop or laptop. While a Steam Deck's hardware isn't as top-shelf as the latest and greatest gaming PCs, it is pretty powerful for its size, and that power requires energy. The Steam Deck is equipped with a 45W power supply, and the OLED model's 50Whr battery is rated for around 3-12 hours of continuous gameplay. However, according to users, the Steam Deck has a bad habit of bleeding power, diminishing its overall battery efficacy.

One user on the r/SteamDeck subreddit said they consistently find their Steam Deck with a nearly exhausted battery after putting it away with a full charge. Another user agreed, saying that they barely get a chance to play on their Deck on the weekends because it burns through its charge just sitting in Sleep Mode. Other users have suggested turning the device off all the way rather than using Sleep Mode, as this will help the device hold its charge long-term, but it can be annoying to constantly boot the Steam Deck all the way up and turn it all the way off every time you use it. You can just leave it in a dock to charge when it's not in use, though some users have reported battery swelling after extended ownership, so leaving it on the hook all the time presents its own risks.