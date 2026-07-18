China's Viral 'Rooftop Rain' Can Cool Down Areas By Up To 14 Degrees Fahrenheit - Here's How

Recently, many countries in the world were caught in the sweaty grip of a heatwave. No two people kept cool the same way, and while U.S. citizens were pushed to emergency energy backups, China had a different and downright viral idea: Use the mechanics of sweat to stay cool, albeit on a bigger scale.

Odds are you recently read about the "roof rain" system that graced several apartment buildings in Yuncheng, a city in the northern Shanxi province of China. The setup sprayed a mist of water out of 200 nozzles attached to the roofs of the buildings, hence the name. By running for intervals of around 10 minutes at a time, the roof rain allegedly cooled the surrounding area by anywhere from nine to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (independent sources have yet to confirm these claims). Granted, water tends to cool anything down, but China's roof rain doesn't soak residents. How is this possible? The same way your body tries to stay cool when you aren't using a neck fan or any other artificial cooling system.

The Yuncheng roof rain system runs off evaporative cooling, which is the same way sweat cools you down. The mist particles absorb ambient heat (often via conduction), until they evaporate, but only a few molecules at a time. Whatever remains is cooler, which lowers the surrounding temperatures. The roof rain also has the side effect of producing rainbows, which is a much-needed distraction during heatwaves.