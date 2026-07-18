China's Viral 'Rooftop Rain' Can Cool Down Areas By Up To 14 Degrees Fahrenheit - Here's How
Recently, many countries in the world were caught in the sweaty grip of a heatwave. No two people kept cool the same way, and while U.S. citizens were pushed to emergency energy backups, China had a different and downright viral idea: Use the mechanics of sweat to stay cool, albeit on a bigger scale.
Odds are you recently read about the "roof rain" system that graced several apartment buildings in Yuncheng, a city in the northern Shanxi province of China. The setup sprayed a mist of water out of 200 nozzles attached to the roofs of the buildings, hence the name. By running for intervals of around 10 minutes at a time, the roof rain allegedly cooled the surrounding area by anywhere from nine to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (independent sources have yet to confirm these claims). Granted, water tends to cool anything down, but China's roof rain doesn't soak residents. How is this possible? The same way your body tries to stay cool when you aren't using a neck fan or any other artificial cooling system.
The Yuncheng roof rain system runs off evaporative cooling, which is the same way sweat cools you down. The mist particles absorb ambient heat (often via conduction), until they evaporate, but only a few molecules at a time. Whatever remains is cooler, which lowers the surrounding temperatures. The roof rain also has the side effect of producing rainbows, which is a much-needed distraction during heatwaves.
Yuncheng could hold the solution to cooling down Europe
While we are only learning about Yuncheng's roof rain technology now, the system has been in operation since 2024. Had Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, not posted a video about the technology on social media, most of the world probably wouldn't know it exists. Well, except for the other countries that might need it.
When other outlets covered the roof rain technology, many used it as an opportunity to mention Europe and its current heatwave. The U.K. was hit particularly hard, as June broke prior heat records and air conditioning units are a relative rarity overseas — some treat the very concept of air conditioning with borderline hostility. Assuming the science checks out, Yuncheng's roof rain could provide the solution to Europe's sweltering problems. Depending on the region, of course.
Part of why China's novel cooling system works is because, well, it is situated in high-rise apartments in one particular region of China. By comparison, the U.K. is a very humid country, and high humidity limits the effectiveness of evaporative cooling. Furthermore, U.K. homes are designed to trap heat, and a rooftop misting system might not solve this problem. Roof rain could work in larger European cities, and for everywhere else, an inexpensive air conditioning system that runs on solar power might help win over residents.