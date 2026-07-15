What Owners Have To Say About Amazon Fire TV Soundbars
Soundbars provide you with better sound quality and control for your television. They may not give you the booming bass and sound that a surround system offers, but they are a big upgrade from your TV's built-in speakers. One important distinction between a soundbar and the speakers on your TV is soundbars can be faced toward you, sending the audio in your direction instead of away like speakers found on the back of TVs. Some of the most popular soundbars are made by Sony, LG, Samsung, and even Amazon. With all of the major brands offering a line of soundbars, Amazon's series of audio equipment may be worth considering for your setup, at least according to those who own one.
Reddit users say Amazon makes pretty good soundbars all around, with the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus recommended as a decent addition to your TV. It's not that expensive and is priced at around $250. Amazon reviews for the standard Amazon Fire TV Soundbar say it, too, is quite good and puts out great sound. Plus, it's set at a reasonable price for a soundbar, with an MSRP of $119.99. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with sub and speakers is one soundbar you need to replace your TV audio with, according to reviewers. Set at a higher price of $489.99, it does come with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers, but it is much more affordable than the LG S90TR at $1,199.99.
What owners like about the Amazon Fire TV soundbars
There are several reviews surrounding Amazon soundbars, with a vast majority of them receiving high praise. Amazon reviews for the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with sub and speakers, and the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar all hover near 70% for a five-star rating.
Comments on Amazon generally range from saying the Amazon soundbars put out great quality for the price. Other Amazon reviews say the Amazon Plus soundbar is a great value device and a great replacement that they used in place of an old LG 2.1 soundbar they already had. One Reddit user replaced an aging LG SN6Y with Amazon's Plus soundbar. They say it has fine bass tones but does put out a clear speaker sound to better hear dialogue. Reviews on Amazon also say Amazon Fire soundbars are simple to install, so you can get to listening and watching your favorite shows much faster.
When it comes to getting more of a surround sound quality from a soundbar, pairing it with additional speakers is key. Or you could get the Amazon Fire Soundbar Plus with sub and surround sound combo, which a Reddit user says "blew their mind." Soundbars offer better sound from your TV, but they may not be a better investment than surround sound audio systems.
What owners dislike about the Amazon Fire TV soundbars
With the good, there is always room to find the bad, and reviews point out a few not so great features of Amazon Fire soundbars. For the Plus model with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers, Amazon comments say the audio has cut out on them while watching a show. This error can occur because of a faulty HDMI-ARC cable, so it's unclear if the soundbar is the culprit.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus may be a good budget-choice, but Reddit users say it may not do much to improve bass. As it does not come with a subwoofer, this is expected. Out of more than 6,000 reviews for the Plus version on Amazon, reviews agree that it doesn't have a lot of extra bass, but it does produce more than the generic speakers on TVs.
If you are in the market for an Amazon Fire soundbar, it's worth doing a bit of research yourself to learn more. If you are after a simple soundbar to just increase the audio from your TV, then an Amazon Fire soundbar should serve you well. You can even pair it with a cheap Amazon Fire TV, though these soundbars will work with any TV as long as it supports HDMI-ARC.