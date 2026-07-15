What Owners Have To Say About Amazon Fire TV Soundbars

Soundbars provide you with better sound quality and control for your television. They may not give you the booming bass and sound that a surround system offers, but they are a big upgrade from your TV's built-in speakers. One important distinction between a soundbar and the speakers on your TV is soundbars can be faced toward you, sending the audio in your direction instead of away like speakers found on the back of TVs. Some of the most popular soundbars are made by Sony, LG, Samsung, and even Amazon. With all of the major brands offering a line of soundbars, Amazon's series of audio equipment may be worth considering for your setup, at least according to those who own one.

Reddit users say Amazon makes pretty good soundbars all around, with the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus recommended as a decent addition to your TV. It's not that expensive and is priced at around $250. Amazon reviews for the standard Amazon Fire TV Soundbar say it, too, is quite good and puts out great sound. Plus, it's set at a reasonable price for a soundbar, with an MSRP of $119.99. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with sub and speakers is one soundbar you need to replace your TV audio with, according to reviewers. Set at a higher price of $489.99, it does come with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers, but it is much more affordable than the LG S90TR at $1,199.99.