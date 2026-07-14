4 Clever Uses For Your Old DVDs And CDs

The fact that you might not want your old discs doesn't mean that someone else won't. Thus, you could stand to make a few extra bucks by selling your collection via eBay or other such platforms. You can also sell them at a traditional yard or garage sale. If your DVDs, CDs, and Blu-rays are in close to pristine condition, you might be able to justify offering them for just a little less than the going rate for new copies. Depending on the titles in your collection, you might attract some eager buyers. And if you want to unload all of them in one fell swoop, physical media stores routinely buy collections, as well.

There's also the option of donating your discs. If you don't need the cash and you want to avoid being wasteful, you can donate your collection to a library, thrift store, or any other such establishment or organization accepting these types of items. It's a simple hack to clear up clutter in your living space while knowing you may be helping others, even if it's just in a small way.

Similarly, you may have noticed a Little Free Library in your town or area. These small units, which are often just a little larger than mailboxes, let people find and donate free books within their communities. Inspired by Little Free Libraries, Free Blockbusters aim to achieve the same goal with DVDs, Blu-rays, and VHS tapes. See if there's one in your area, or consider starting your own.