4 Clever Uses For Your Old DVDs And CDs
In the age of streaming services and digital downloads, you may have no shortage of old DVDs, CDs, and Blu-ray discs you think you no longer need. Be aware, though, that physical media is making a comeback, so you might want to hang onto your collection for a while longer. This is particularly true if you consider some of the limitations of digital downloads. However, if you're trying to clear out some clutter, be aware that you don't have to toss your old discs in the garbage. There are plenty of ways to use and repurpose old DVDs, CDs, and Blu-rays that don't involve sending them to a landfill.
Some options involve giving your discs to others who might still appreciate their value, while others entail turning those relics into something new, like a unique home furnishing or other craft item. By exploring a few basic ideas, you'll understand why simply depositing your old DVDs and CDs in the trash isn't necessary, even if you're set on getting rid of them.
Sell or donate your collection
The fact that you might not want your old discs doesn't mean that someone else won't. Thus, you could stand to make a few extra bucks by selling your collection via eBay or other such platforms. You can also sell them at a traditional yard or garage sale. If your DVDs, CDs, and Blu-rays are in close to pristine condition, you might be able to justify offering them for just a little less than the going rate for new copies. Depending on the titles in your collection, you might attract some eager buyers. And if you want to unload all of them in one fell swoop, physical media stores routinely buy collections, as well.
There's also the option of donating your discs. If you don't need the cash and you want to avoid being wasteful, you can donate your collection to a library, thrift store, or any other such establishment or organization accepting these types of items. It's a simple hack to clear up clutter in your living space while knowing you may be helping others, even if it's just in a small way.
Similarly, you may have noticed a Little Free Library in your town or area. These small units, which are often just a little larger than mailboxes, let people find and donate free books within their communities. Inspired by Little Free Libraries, Free Blockbusters aim to achieve the same goal with DVDs, Blu-rays, and VHS tapes. See if there's one in your area, or consider starting your own.
Use them as a separate archive for your media
As alluded to at the beginning of this rundown, streaming and digital downloads have some weaknesses you should be aware of before you get rid of your DVDs, Blu-rays, and CDs completely. Nevertheless, you might still ultimately decide that freeing up some space is your top priority. If so, you might consider getting rid of the cases and storing the discs themselves in a CD or DVD binder. This allows you to significantly reduce how much space they take up while still keeping them as a media archive that could serve as a valuable alternative to your digital collection.
There's also the option of turning your DVDs and Blu-rays into your own streaming service. If you appreciate the convenience of pulling up a movie or show on your TV without having to find and insert the specific disc, services like Jellyfin let you rip the content from your discs and store it digitally. You can then access Jellyfin from your TV to watch digital copies of your movies and shows all in one place.
Consider arts and crafts and upcycling projects
If you're certain you won't be using your DVDs, CDs, and Blu-rays for their intended purpose ever again, another option is to use them for arts and crafts projects, or even try your hand at some upcycling. On communities like Reddit's r/GenX and r/upcycling subreddits, users share various ideas for projects that involve clever uses for old discs.
For example, maybe some of your old DVDs and CDs are in poor condition already. If something is virtually unwatchable or unlistenable, you might feel comfortable turning the discs into a series of "mosaic tiles" to create a unique piece of art. Depending on how casual your interior design style is, old DVDs and CDs can also make for low-cost themed coasters. Or, you can hang them from strings and install them near windows or hang them from trees outdoors. The way the sun catches their light can result in an impressive effect that might add a bit of whimsy to a kid's treehouse or other such spot.
Those are just a few ideas. If you've got a knack for arts and crafts, set your creativity free and try to think up some other interesting ways you might repurpose discs you no longer have use for.
Give old DVDs and CDs to friends
With more and more people rediscovering the value of physical media, it's once again smart to consider that some folks may have use for your discs, even if you think you're better off getting rid of them. Check with friends to see if they're interested in any items in your collection. You can even trade discs, turning this into a social activity in which you share your music, movie, and TV tastes. Or, depending on the condition of these titles, you could give them as affordable gifts.
The main point to understand is that these discs can still be more than clutter. Even if you no longer plan on watching or listening to them, there are ways they may still offer value, whether to you or someone else. Remember, these are just some ideas. They may inspire you to come up with your own means of turning trash into treasure.