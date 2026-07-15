The Hidden Setting That Can Help Your Old MacBook's Battery Health Last Longer

The Battery health management feature, according to Apple, uses a variety of measurements such as temperature, charge cycles, and discharge rates to determine how healthy or efficient that battery is. A lithium-ion battery isn't a permanent item, and charging it full-bore, letting it get hot, or charging it through too many partial cycles can all have an effect on its efficiency as it ages. This feature from Apple aims to fix that.

Once the Battery health management feature in macOS understands a specific battery's shortcomings and weak spots, it'll take some steps to change how it charges the battery moving forward. By possibly lowering the overall capacity or the speed with which the battery charges, Apple's software can help to stave off some of the overheating and overcharging artifacts that got the battery to its suboptimal place.

This isn't a uniquely Apple approach (or even unique to Intel Macs). While this specific feature is only available for certain Intel Macs, current-generation Apple silicon devices offer a simpler Optimize charging feature that will do some of this safety work earlier on in the battery's lifecycle. Android phones and PCs also have similar features where they limit charging capacity to prevent over-pressuring these sensitive components. Of course, you should always make sure you're using the approved chargers with your devices.