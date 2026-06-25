Some Of Your Mac Apps Won't Survive macOS Golden Gate – Here's How To Check

Apple's macOS 27 Golden Gate marks an important milestone in Mac history. While this update focuses on a smarter Siri with Apple Intelligence, the biggest deal about this upcoming software is that some Mac apps won't survive this new version if they're still running outdated, Intel-based software. Even though it's pretty easy to check which apps still need to be updated to run on Apple Silicon-based chips in Settings, it's important to understand why some apps might stop working on your Mac soon.

When Apple announced its proprietary M1 chip in late 2020, the company unveiled Rosetta 2, a software that could make Intel-based software run smoothly on Apple Silicon Macs. Six years ago, this software was crucial to give developers the time to optimize their apps and still ensure Mac users would have a great experience with their new hardware. However, as the company stated in 2025 that macOS 27 wouldn't support Intel Macs, it's only natural that with macOS Golden Gate now in tests, Apple says it's phasing out Rosetta 2.

For those unaware, the first Rosetta software was released when Apple was making the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel processors; this software, as its second version, was fundamental to ensure a stress-free transition, especially for those running legacy software. However, six years later, Apple now considers that developers have had enough time to adapt to this brand new world.