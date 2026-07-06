8 Gadgets & Electronics You Should Never Leave Plugged In Overnight

Most of the modern gadgets you own today are smart enough to turn themselves off if you forget, and are perfectly safe to leave plugged in and turned on overnight. Others might actually represent a danger because they should never be operated without someone present to supervise them.

Even if a given device is safe to run overnight, that doesn't mean it's a good idea. The standby modes of some gadgets and appliances turn them into "energy vampires," which is when you're paying for the dubious benefit of having a device turn on more quickly, or waking up to do updates now and then. This might have made sense if your internet was terribly slow, but modern broadband turns this into just a minute or two of inconvenience, versus all that standby power you're paying for to save negligible amounts of time.

If you own or operate one of these devices, strongly consider actually turning them off at night. You don't even have to do it manually. Smart plugs let you turn devices off at set times, and you can even control them from away from home. Yes, smart plugs also consume power, but it's usually a net positive trade-off compared to the energy drain of the device they control. Just keep in mind that there are some devices you should never use with smart plugs.