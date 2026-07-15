4 Things To Stop Doing When Charging Your iPhone

The biggest thing you will want to avoid when charging an iPhone is anything that generates excessive heat. The keyword there is "excessive," because heat generation is inevitable when charging a phone. Not all of the current goes into the battery, and the energy that gets lost doesn't just disappear into the ether. It becomes heat, the destroyer of lithium-ion batteries. Heat is also generated as the lithium ions move between electrodes while charging. So, with heat being inherent in the charging process, you don't want to introduce more of it.

Excessive heat kills lithium-ion batteries because it speeds up the rate of thermal degradation and makes the battery's internal chemistry unstable. Beyond generating extra heat, you should also avoid other bad charging habits that will cause instability in the iPhone's lithium-ion battery or cause it to short-circuit. You have to ensure that you are using its smart charging features, not running processor-intensive tasks, and using certified chargers. If you follow these, along with standard good charging habits, like ensuring the phone is well-ventilated (not under a pillow or in a thick case), you will be safely charging your iPhone for a long time.