5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have A Foldable Phone

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Foldable handsets like the impressive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold are gaining in popularity, with the category poised for another wave of attention when the iPhone Fold is launched. Pricing is often high for these top-end smartphones, with the Z Fold 7, for example, starting at $1,999, and the Razr Fold costing $1,899, making it very important to handle them with care.

Unlike regular smartphones that can often get by with a screen protector and cover, foldable phones have other problems to consider. You need to be extra careful, for example, about the presence of grit and sand, which could interfere with the phone's hinge mechanism. And because of the more delicate display materials, you'll want to be more mindful about the kind of pressure you apply to the screen or you might end up causing permanent marks. Let's take a closer look at some of the things you should stop doing with your foldable phone.