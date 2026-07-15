Here's How To Get Different Colored Roads On Waze (And What They Actually Mean)

Waze functions a lot like Google Maps (it's also owned by Google) in that both use visual aids to inform users about what's going on around them. In particular, Waze has some quirky and colorful icons, usually placed by the rest of the community, but it also uses colors in general to help you discern the mood for an area. For example, dark yellow and orange roads tell you that there's light to medium traffic currently. As expected, the color red indicates heavy traffic and major slowdowns.

Typically, these color-coded roads will show up by default when you use the app, but you can also turn them on by opening the menu (three lines in the top left), going to Settings > Map Display, and making sure the 'Traffic Flow' or 'Show on Map Traffic' options are toggled on. This default view is one of two color options for the service. The other is a color scheme used to denote when map editing is active. The difference between them is that in editing mode, the roads and accessways are highlighted to indicate which type of road they are, versus traffic flow, so you can easily see where there are major and minor highways, on- and off-ramps, parking lots, private roads, and so on.

You can actually turn on editing mode the same way you'd turn on traffic indicators. Under Settings > Map Display > Type, select Map Editors. It's the only other option besides Default. For the most part, the road and line colors in Waze are going to tell you how bad traffic is along your route, and that's that.