What Do The Icons And Emojis On Waze Mean?

While both are owned by Google, Waze and Google Maps are different in a lot of ways. One of the most obvious differences (and one of the biggest reasons Waze is better than Google Maps) is the fun icons and emojis Waze has featured for years now. As soon as you launch the app, you'll immediately be greeted by a bunch of little cars driving alongside you. Some look chill with sunglasses on; others are sporting a cheery dog costume instead. Then, as you drive to your destination, other icons, like a traffic cone, police, and cameras, will pop up on the map at certain locations.

That isn't to say Google Maps isn't without icons, though. If anything, Maps is packed with all sorts of icons. But unlike on Waze, most of the icons you see on Maps are landmarks and establishments — a shopping cart for a grocery store, a spoon and a fork for a restaurant, and a gas pump for a gas station. They're pretty easy to identify just by looking at the icon and zooming in to see the name of that place.

Waze icons and emojis aren't as intuitive, so if you're planning on switching from Google Maps or any other navigation app to Waze, it's a good idea to learn what these icons and emojis mean. There are generally two types: Moods and traffic and road condition icons.