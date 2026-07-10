3 Big Changes Coming To Google Messages In 2026

One of the most frustrating features about Google Messages is the sharing menu. Yes, it's super easy to share something with someone else, but if you're trying to share to multiple people, things get finnicky. For one, Messages hasn't been able to tell if you already have existing groups with those people, so if you forget that you have one, you might end up with two or even more. That appears to be changing, though, as one Google Messages user shared screenshots on Reddit of what this change looks like in its most recent iteration at the time of this article's writing.

After seeing the post, I then checked my own version of Google Messages and found that I have the same functionality. Essentially, when choosing to share something via Google Messages, the app now offers the option to send the content to the contacts as a group or individually. This might seem small, but it's a much-needed change that will ultimately make using Messages to share content much easier.

On top of the changes to the menu itself, the user also noted that Google Messages was now able to tell when you already had a group that existed with the selected users, and that if you tried sending images or videos to RCS and MMS users in a group chat, it will warn you when MMS users are included so that you can remove them and create a separate group for the RCS users.