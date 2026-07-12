Christopher Walken Starred In An Alien Abduction Movie Based On A True Story

Christopher Walken has an extensive resume, with many knowing the actor for films like "Annie Hall," the Stephen King adaptation "The Dead Zone," and "Pulp Fiction." However, he also starred in "Communion," an adaptation of the non-fiction book by Whitley Strieber, as a fictionalized version of the author. The novel and film are based on Strieber's reported experience with extraterrestrial life forms, rooted in periods of time he cannot remember. In the movie, the story is focused on Strieber being taken by aliens while on vacation with his wife and child.

The book did incredibly well, reportedly selling over 3 million copies and spending six months on the bestsellers list. With that kind of success, it isn't a surprise it was optioned for film. However, the movie did not fare as well. It has a 46% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews criticizing how the aliens are incorporated into the story and their physical appearance. "They seem right out of the pages of the 'National Enquirer,'" Kevin Thomas wrote for the Los Angeles Times, highlighting the gimmicky nature of the visuals. While critics weren't won over by the aliens, they did enjoy Walken's performance. "Walken dazzles, giving us an intelligent, talented man caught in a nightmare and fearing for his sanity," Thomas continued.