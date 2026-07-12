Christopher Walken Starred In An Alien Abduction Movie Based On A True Story
Christopher Walken has an extensive resume, with many knowing the actor for films like "Annie Hall," the Stephen King adaptation "The Dead Zone," and "Pulp Fiction." However, he also starred in "Communion," an adaptation of the non-fiction book by Whitley Strieber, as a fictionalized version of the author. The novel and film are based on Strieber's reported experience with extraterrestrial life forms, rooted in periods of time he cannot remember. In the movie, the story is focused on Strieber being taken by aliens while on vacation with his wife and child.
The book did incredibly well, reportedly selling over 3 million copies and spending six months on the bestsellers list. With that kind of success, it isn't a surprise it was optioned for film. However, the movie did not fare as well. It has a 46% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews criticizing how the aliens are incorporated into the story and their physical appearance. "They seem right out of the pages of the 'National Enquirer,'" Kevin Thomas wrote for the Los Angeles Times, highlighting the gimmicky nature of the visuals. While critics weren't won over by the aliens, they did enjoy Walken's performance. "Walken dazzles, giving us an intelligent, talented man caught in a nightmare and fearing for his sanity," Thomas continued.
Whitley Strieber didn't just write about his experience with aliens
"Communion" wasn't Whitley Strieber's first book. While it was the first time he wrote something in the non-fiction realm, his writing career began with horror novels. His work did fairly well and even had other film adaptations. 1981's "Wolfen" is based on his book "The Wolfen," which combines elements of crime stories with canine beings. He also dabbled with vampires in his book "The Hunger," which was later turned into a movie of the same name in 1983.
Strieber didn't stop sharing his experience with other life forms with "Communion." He published "Transformation," which further outlined his interactions with the beings he called "the gray ones." Later books like "Breakthrough: The Next Step" and "The Secret School" look back at other times in his life, establishing a pattern of odd occurrences. He also wrote fictional stories about aliens, incorporating his own memories into the narrative.
Strieber was creatively involved with the "Communion" adaptation, given a writing credit for the film. He didn't get to direct any of his adaptations like fellow horror author Stephen King did, but getting to write his own adaptation is more creative control than many authors receive. Even if it didn't have quite the same reception as the book, it is a great watch if you want to see Christopher Walken in top form.