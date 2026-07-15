How Long Do Owners Say LG TVs Usually Last?

As the company that holds nearly half of the global OLED market, LG has already solidified its standing as one of the best smart TV brands. That's according to customer satisfaction scores, mind you, meaning that an LG is in the no-brainer category for reliability. However, since LG displays (especially larger OLED ones) tend to be on the pricier side, it's reasonable to want to make each dollar count and get an LG TV that owners say will last a long while.

Good news: according to multiple Reddit threads online, the most commonly cited lifespan is five years. One owner, who complained about their LG dying after five and a half years, reached out to LG customer support. The agent allegedly told them that most TVs are built to last exactly that long – half a decade. However, this figure isn't set in stone. Along with LG TVs that lasted over 10 years with no issues (one user says his LG OLED turned 11), some users were unlucky to see their OLEDs die after just 14 months.

Fortunately, RTINGS did the legwork by conducting an accelerated aging test on multiple units by various brands. Per its findings, of 24 LG displays put through the paces, only one had a complete breakdown and eight experienced partial failures. To put things into perspective, 23 Samsung TVs tested had four complete failures and six partial ones. Meanwhile, Hisense (often considered the best budget smart TV brand) fared even worse. Out of 13 TVs tested, five died completely, with three partial failures. In plain terms, LG is robust with a capital R.