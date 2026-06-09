5 Common Problems With LG TVs

Issues with the TV's audio are arguably at the top of the most common smart TV problems, and for LG TV owners, that can happen whether or not they're using an external speaker. If there's no sound output from either your TV's built-in speakers or external audio devices connected to it, the first thing you need to check is the volume on both devices. Verify that they aren't on mute and have the volume set to a decent level, say about 50%.

If you still can't hear anything, conduct a sound diagnosis on the LG TV to see whether its internal speakers are actually operational. To do so, follow these steps:

Hit the Settings button on your TV remote control. Open All Settings. Click on Support. Select Sound Self-diagnosis. Listen to the test sound playing.

If you can hear it, there might be an issue with the input source settings. In Settings, click on Sound and go to Sound Out. For speakers connected to the TV via a cable, set it to Use Wired Speaker and choose your specific device from the list. For wireless speakers, select Use Wireless Speaker and your device. When combining both TV and external speaker, go with Use External Speakers with TV Speaker and your configuration of choice. It's also a good idea to replace the cables used in case they might be faulty.

If all else fails, you can do an AV Reset to revert the audio settings back to factory defaults. This also resets your picture settings, though, so make sure you remember your configurations before proceeding. To access AV Reset, click the mute button on your remote control thrice, then go to AV Reset on the menu that pops up.