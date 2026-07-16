Why Do Optical Computer Mice Always Use Red Lights?

It's crazy to think that the mouse, a gadget synonymous with computers, was invented while The Beatles were still together. The prototype sprang to life in 1968, and just a few iterations later, it became the go-to input method for computer whizzes everywhere. Even today, when you stack up a mouse against a laptop touchpad, the "old reliable" is faster, more precise, and in many cases, simply more comfortable.

Though using one is second nature to so many, there are still a few interesting things you can do with a mouse that you may not be aware of. Still, that's not where the mystery ends. Turn your optical mouse upside down and watch the light flicker. Chances are, that light is red. Is there any particular rhyme or reason behind the choice of color? Why do optical computer mice always seem to use red lights?

Believe it or not, it's down to two things: slightly better operation and cheaper cost. Optical mice use a tiny LED diode to bounce light off the surface they're resting on, then a CMOS sensor, which is usually silicon-based, collects the reflected light. Since red can be easier for silicon sensors to detect than shorter-wavelength colors like blue, it may help the mouse detect tiny movements a bit better. Of course, that doesn't mean different-colored diodes don't work, but red diodes are plentiful and, more importantly, quite cheap. So, in a sense, switching to, say, blue, would be overkill (looking at you, Microsoft).