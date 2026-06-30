9 Things You Didn't Know Your Mouse Could Do

You're no doubt familiar with the drag-and-drop function, usable via both a touchpad and a mouse, but you might have missed some of its nuances. On a Windows machine, for example, you can hold down the Ctrl key when you drag and drop a file to automatically copy a file to a new location. If you hold down Alt while dragging a file around, you will create a shortcut in the destination drive or folder instead. Another unique action is enabled with the Shift key, but this needs some context. Usually, the regular drag-and-drop function moves files, but there's an exception — drag and drop a file from one drive to another, and you'll copy the file automatically instead. If you want to outright move the file, then you can hold down Shift while moving files.

These drag-and-drop shortcuts are largely similar on Mac devices. Hold down the Option key while dragging and dropping a file to create a copy of it in a new location. Or you can hold down both the Command and Option keys while carrying out this function to create an alias — Mac's version of a shortcut — of the selected file. Finally, holding the Command key while drag-and-dropping a file from one volume — drive for Windows users — to another moves the file instead of just copying it.

The final drag-and-drop trick can be seen if you right-click to move files around. This will show a small drop-down menu regarding the selected file, letting you choose whether you want to copy the file, move it entirely, create a shortcut, or access any file extraction options if you're moving around a ZIP file.