11 Things You Didn't Know Your Mouse's Middle Button Can Do

If there's one gadget in your home office you can replace without having to relearn it, it's a computer mouse. But beyond these everyday functionalities, you might be surprised that your mouse actually hides some lesser-known tricks in the form of the middle button. Yes, that scroll wheel is also a button designed to do more than just scrolling. It comes in handy whenever you're browsing the web and reading documents, providing quick shortcuts to what should have been multistep actions.

In case you're using a laptop's trackpad with no middle button, you can configure Windows 11 so that tapping the trackpad with three fingers will act as a middle button click. Just go to Bluetooth & devices in your Settings menu, select Touchpad, then Three-finger gestures, and finally click the dropdown menu next to Taps to select Middle mouse button. On macOS, you can achieve effects similar to a middle mouse button click by holding Command on your keyboard and clicking on the trackpad. So, here are 11 things you can do with your mouse's middle button to boost your productivity.