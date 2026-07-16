5 Classic Movies Every Cinephile Should Own On 4K Blu-Ray

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For movie lovers, there's often nothing better than an evening spent watching a great film or kicking back with some movies to watch on a new TV. The classics are always worth turning to when in search of a good watch. You can always find some classics to watch on streaming services, but these rarely offer the same kind of experience as watching on 4K Blu-ray.

Classic movies and the 4K Blu-ray format pair well together when building out a movie library. Behind-the-scenes footage, promotional materials of the day, historical and contextual documentaries, filmmaker commentaries, and other bonus features can be part of the draw. There are several 4K Blu-rays you should avoid, but movie lovers are often the target demographic for classic movie releases, with studios regularly doing film restoration work specifically for the release.

I've had my own case of cinephilia over the years, and it's not only led me to build an extensive movie library, but also to some great classic movie-watching experiences. I've attended several theatrical releases when a classic has gotten the 4K treatment, and my background as a filmmaker has exposed me to 4K Blu-ray titles and viewing experiences I'm thrilled to pass along to other movie lovers.