5 Best Buy Tech Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026

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2026 is proving to be the most expensive year in tech, with companies raising the prices of almost everything with memory inside. Even in July, the price hikes don't look to stop anytime soon, and many companies have fallen victim to the memory shortage, with Apple being the most recent one to raise the price of its products. But even with the doom and gloom surrounding electronic device prices, Best Buy is offering some sweet deals on different gadgets this July that you should consider.

If you missed Best Buy's June Tech Fest sale that saw the company discount various gadgets heavily, you may be in luck this July, as the e-commerce retailer is back with more deals on its website. The site has discounts on tech gadgets across different categories, including laptops, smart TVs, tablets, headphones, and smartphones, to name a few. With that, there's a high chance you'll find something you've been wanting to get for the first time or upgrade for a long time selling for significantly less.

Distinguishing the best deals from the rest is not easy, and that's where we come in to help point you in the right direction. We've gone through Best Buy's website to find gadgets that are worth getting and have steep discounts, so you don't have to. We have a methodology section that explains our selection process in detail at the end of the article.