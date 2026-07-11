5 Best Buy Tech Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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2026 is proving to be the most expensive year in tech, with companies raising the prices of almost everything with memory inside. Even in July, the price hikes don't look to stop anytime soon, and many companies have fallen victim to the memory shortage, with Apple being the most recent one to raise the price of its products. But even with the doom and gloom surrounding electronic device prices, Best Buy is offering some sweet deals on different gadgets this July that you should consider.
If you missed Best Buy's June Tech Fest sale that saw the company discount various gadgets heavily, you may be in luck this July, as the e-commerce retailer is back with more deals on its website. The site has discounts on tech gadgets across different categories, including laptops, smart TVs, tablets, headphones, and smartphones, to name a few. With that, there's a high chance you'll find something you've been wanting to get for the first time or upgrade for a long time selling for significantly less.
Distinguishing the best deals from the rest is not easy, and that's where we come in to help point you in the right direction. We've gone through Best Buy's website to find gadgets that are worth getting and have steep discounts, so you don't have to. We have a methodology section that explains our selection process in detail at the end of the article.
77-inch LG B5 OLED TV
The 77-inch LG B5 OLED has one of the steepest discounts on Best Buy this July. Originally launched with an MSRP of $2,999.99, Best Buy is selling this OLED smart TV at a 57% discount, knocking down the price to just $1,299.99. Released in 2025, this was the entry-level model you could get from LG's OLED lineup that year. But don't let the word entry-level fool you — the B5 is an excellent OLED TV that's impressed both users and reviewers.
As of this writing, the 77-inch LG B5 boasts a high 4.7-star rating from 461 users, with 398 giving it a perfect 5-star rating, proving that past buyers really like this particular model. Many users highly praise the TV's excellent picture quality. One reviewer says the "OLED really shines with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent brightness" and says the TV delivers crisp images in movies and sports. Some also say it's an excellent choice for gaming, which isn't a surprise as it comes with a handful of features for that purpose.
That includes a native 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, variable refresh rate (NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium) for reduced screen tearing, especially when gaming due to fluctuating frame rates, and four HDMI 2.1 ports to fully take advantage of current-gen gaming consoles. The B5 is a "great TV for any usage," per RTings, so it won't disappoint you when watching movies or sports, or gaming.
Sony HT-A5000 soundbar
If you need a soundbar to upgrade your TV audio when watching movies or sports, Best Buy has the Sony HT-A5000 on offer. This soundbar has been heavily discounted by Best Buy this July, selling for half its original price — currently going for $499.99, down from $999.99. It's been well-received by users, as evident by its 4.5-star rating from over 900 reviewers. Among other capabilities, Best Buy reviewers vouch for this soundbar's audio quality and ease of setup. One reviewer paired it with a TV and says the "sound quality is phenomenal."
Expert reviewers at What Hi-Fi? say it's a "more substantial sonic performer than much of the competition," praising its "powerful broad soundstage," while RTings adds that it's suitable for different types of audio. The Sony HT-A5000 is a soundbar with a 5.1.2 channel setup that includes two front-facing woofers, two up-firing speakers, three front speakers, and two side beam tweeters. It's packed with essential features like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support, and also offers extras like HDMI passthrough and voice control support using Google Assistant and Alexa.
This soundbar also comes with a handy OLED display at the front, showing the current volume, sound mode, and input. When connecting to the HT-A5000 soundbar, there are plenty of ways, and it's definitely one area where it doesn't lack. You can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect, and physically through HDMI or an optical audio input.
31.5-inch HP Omen Transcend QD-OLED monitor
Best Buy's 40% discount on the 31.5-inch HP Omen Transcend monitor makes it one of the best tech finds this month. The monitor launched at a staggering $1,299.99, but now, thanks to Best Buy's ongoing sale, you can buy it for $779.99. Crunching the numbers, this deal saves you $520 off the MSRP. That makes the monitor a great value for money this month, especially when you factor in the amazing reviews that it's received from users and experts. On Best Buy, users have given the monitor an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from close to 200 reviews.
As many user reviews point out, picture quality is one of the monitor's key strengths thanks to the use of a QD-OLED panel. One reviewer says its image quality is "jaw-dropping," and the monitor is "easily one of the best displays" they've used, highlighting the panel's incredible deep blacks, vibrant colors, and contrast as major pros. In case that doesn't sound convincing enough, reviewers at PC Mag largely echo similar sentiments about the monitor, describing it as an "outstanding 4K gaming display" that's also suitable for professionals working on color-accuracy-critical tasks.
The HP Omen Transcend QD-OLED features a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 millisecond response time, both of which aid in providing a better gaming experience. It comes with an assortment of ports, namely three USB-C, two HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, three USB-A, and a headphone jack.
85-inch Hisense U75QG TV
The 85-inch Hisense U75QG is a Google TV-powered set that offers a 4K QLED panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate and support for multiple HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and HLG. It's one of the best July deals at Best Buy, thanks in part to a 45% discount. Unveiled in 2025, the Hisense U75QG is a mid-range model in the company's 2025 TV lineup. At launch, the 85-inch model started at $2,499.99. However, it's currently being sold at Best Buy for $1,374.99 (that's $1,125 off), making it a great deal for anyone wanting a large set for less.
This TV has a near-perfect rating of 4.8 out of 5 from over 100 reviews at Best Buy. Users love its picture quality for watching content, and some vouch for it as a great gaming TV. Users also love the TV's sound quality, which surprised many by being better than expected (It has a 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound system built-in). In fact, one reviewer who had planned to connect a soundbar shelved the plans after finding the built-in speakers to be "so good."
Expert independent testers also speak highly of this model. Wired describes it as an "impressively loaded package" that sits among the best value models of 2025, adding that it has incredible brightness, excellent black levels and contrast, class-leading connectivity, and great gaming-focused features. Meanwhile, RTings says it's a "solid all-rounder."
GoPro Max2 action camera
The GoPro Max2 is a 360-degree action camera that usually goes for $499.99, but you can snag it for $299.99 at Best Buy for a limited time. With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 80 reviews on Best Buy and great reviews from independent testers at CNET, PC Mag, and Tom's Guide, the GoPro Max2 Action camera is a great buy if you want a 360-degree action camera that can capture more than what a single-lens camera can handle.
According to Best Buy reviews, users love it for a variety of reasons, but the three main ones are its video quality, performance, and ease of use. One reviewer says it's an "extremely capable camera with some amazing features packed into a durable and well-designed system." CNET's review says it has excellent image quality and is easy to use, while Tom's Guide notes that it has decent battery life and packs a suite of professional features that make it a "professional's 360-degree camera."
Besides its 8K recording capabilities, this camera can capture high-res 29 MP images. It supports 10-bit color and GP-Log, which are handy for professionals who need more post-production editing flexibility. The GoPro Max2 is waterproof up to 16 feet, so you can also use it to film while swimming. At 6.88 ounces, this camera is lightweight and has a compact profile measuring 2.74 by 2.52 by 1.92 inches, even if it's a bit heavier and thicker than the original Max.
Methodology
Best Buy has lots of discounted gadgets on offer as of this writing. However, not every item on sale is worth your money. To determine the best available, we scoured the company's site in search of gadgets with discounts that meet certain criteria. The first thing we looked at was the discount percentage — we only considered gadgets with steep discounts of at least 40% off the MSRP. This ensured that we only recommend an item based on the actual discount that you get and not the dollar value, as it can be misleading.
The second factor we considered is the ratings. Before recommending any heavily discounted item, we made sure to check its user ratings on Best Buy, ensuring it has an average rating of at least 4.4 stars out of 5. We also based our selection on expert reviews from reputable tech sites, such as What Hi-Fi?, PC Mag, CNET, Tom's Guide, and RTings, making sure any gadgets that we recommend deliver on their promise and are actually worth buying.
For some product categories, such as smartphones, we considered the recency of the product and skipped models that were simply too old to be worth it at this point despite having tempting discount offers at Best Buy. Finally, we only considered items that can be bought on Best Buy in brand-new condition. However, if you'd like to be savvy with your gadget shopping, you can consider Open-Box or Refurbished models of the items above to save even more.