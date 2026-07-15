This Hidden Windows Morning Start-Up Feature Makes Your Most Boring Tasks Automatic

Almost every time you boot up your PC, you probably launch the same apps, visit the same websites, check your messages, review your calendar, and start playing some ambient audio. Then, you go through the motions of your workday and repeat the exact same routine the following morning. By now, it's all second nature to you. But just because you're already used to this morning PC routine doesn't make these tasks less boring, and they're still chores that eat up a good few minutes of your morning.

What if we told you that Windows has a hidden feature that automatically does all this for you, and all you have to do is log into your computer? That secret tool is called Task Scheduler. This tool lets you use Windows to open any installed program on your PC as soon as it detects a trigger, such as you logging in. You can also set it to launch apps based on schedules or specific events like when the PC goes idle or your workstation locks. But for your morning routine, it's usually best to go with the login trigger, so you can get started with your day right away.

More than just launching apps, though, Task Scheduler can actually open them to specific screens. For instance, you can have Chrome open to a set of websites or Spotify open to your playlist of choice. At first look, Task Scheduler can be quite overwhelming. But don't worry — we'll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to use it, both for basic app launches and for opening apps to specific screens.