Spotify Finally Updated One Of Its Best Library Features

Spotify has already added some great new features in 2026, including new ways to interact with other users and better protection for artist profiles. The latest update improves one of the streaming service's best organization tools: pins. These allow you to set specific playlists, artists, podcasts, audiobooks, and more to appear at the top of your library by simply pressing and holding an item and selecting Pin. It's a great feature, but until now, it was far too limited.

Since pins were introduced in 2021, Spotify has limited you to a total of four across all categories. After five years of user requests, the music streaming service is finally increasing that limit to 20 in an update rolling out starting today for all free and premium users. The company announced the news in an X post.

That's great news for those of us who have a lot of playlists or podcasts to swap between. However, if 20 isn't enough for you, there's an old workaround that'll help you further sort your library.