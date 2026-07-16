Why Do Roku Remotes Have Tags – And Can You Remove Them?
Owners of Roku streaming devices are probably well acquainted with that purple textile tag, featuring the Roku logo, that is attached to the bottom of the remote. The tag has been a distinctive design element for years, and that's its sole function — to stand out and be noticeable — much like the tag on a pair of Levi's jeans. It helps with brand recognition — as Roku explained when it applied to trademark the design in 2015 — giving the remote a distinct identity in the sea of Roku TV Stick alternatives.
Users who don't like the piece of fabric sticking out from the remote can remove it with a pair of scissors, though a perfect cut might be impossible without disassembling the device. It doesn't have any electronic components, such as a chip, antenna, or microphone embedded in the textile material, but the tag does offer an immediate benefit for consumers. Those with several streaming devices can quickly identify a Roku remote because of that tag, and it helps buyers distinguish genuine remotes from knockoffs.
Roku's official explanation
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) asked Roku about the purple remote tag in 2015, during the company's trademark application. "The purpose or function of the purple fabric tag is to be a label for the goods, just as a fabric tag is used as a label for articles of clothing," Roku noted in its USPTO response. The company explained that it had no knowledge of others in the industry using fabric tags as a way to enhance brand recognition, suggesting that its purple piece of fabric was unique.
Roku also made it clear that attaching these tags has no impact on the functionality or cost of these remotes. It is simply "an inherently distinctive indicator of origin given the uniqueness of having a fabric tag appended to the housing of consumer electronic goods." The USPTO approved the trademark design and Roku products continue to feature purple tags on the bottom of their remotes.
How to remove the Roku remote tag
As far back as at least 2010, users have commented on Roku remote tags, noting the stiff fabric with hard corners can uncomfortably press into their palms. Since then, Roku customers have wondered whether the tag can be removed. The answer is yes: You can remove the small piece of purple fabric from the remote, but it might be tricky. A 2022 guide on iFixit shows how to disassemble the RC-MC1 remote and diagnose a malfunctioning volume button.
Images provided in the teardown show the placement of the purple tag. It appears that users would have to remove the logic board to access components holding the Roku tag in place, which risks damaging other parts in the process. Other Roku remotes have the tag installed differently, potentially making removal easier. Be aware that damaging the internals of a Roku remote may void the warranty, and simply cutting the tag off without opening up the remote could lead to external damage. Fortunately, replacement remotes are available should you go too far in an attempt to remove the tag from your Roku device, which offers multiple ways to watch local TV.