Why Do Roku Remotes Have Tags – And Can You Remove Them?

Owners of Roku streaming devices are probably well acquainted with that purple textile tag, featuring the Roku logo, that is attached to the bottom of the remote. The tag has been a distinctive design element for years, and that's its sole function — to stand out and be noticeable — much like the tag on a pair of Levi's jeans. It helps with brand recognition — as Roku explained when it applied to trademark the design in 2015 — giving the remote a distinct identity in the sea of Roku TV Stick alternatives.

Users who don't like the piece of fabric sticking out from the remote can remove it with a pair of scissors, though a perfect cut might be impossible without disassembling the device. It doesn't have any electronic components, such as a chip, antenna, or microphone embedded in the textile material, but the tag does offer an immediate benefit for consumers. Those with several streaming devices can quickly identify a Roku remote because of that tag, and it helps buyers distinguish genuine remotes from knockoffs.