4 Cables You Should Replace More Often

Between the cables that come with each new tech purchase, to those you use daily, and the others you don't know the purpose of and hide in your home's miscellaneous drawer "just in case," it's easy to find yourself overrun with smartphone, Ethernet, and other cables that you should replace more often.

While some of these cords can be tossed or recycled due to being damaged, incompatible with modern devices, or because you simply don't use them enough, there are certain cables that you likely use regularly and need to be replaced more often than you might think — even if they're designed for a long lifespan. Some phone charging cables can last up to six years, but bad habits could quickly shorten that.

Those of you who keep using faulty cables as long as they still work really shouldn't, as this can pose a safety hazard. HDMI, Ethernet, and audio cables are more durable and so should last longer, but, like with charging cables, improper care can lead to damage, reducing longevity and efficiency. However, it's not just damaged cables that need replacing; older HDMI cables may not support newer tech, while aging Ethernet cables may be unable to meet the increasing speed demands of modern devices.