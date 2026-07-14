Kirk Douglas And Martin Sheen Starred In A Forgotten World War II Time Travel Movie

If time travel were real, should it be used to prevent history's worst events from happening? Science fiction often teaches us that altering the past is a terrible idea, but saving lives is worth it, right? These questions inform Don Taylor's "The Final Countdown," an '80s sci-fi movie most people haven't watched, despite Kirk Douglas and Martin Sheen leading the cast. "The Final Countdown" tells the story of the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier that sails through a time warp and returns to 1941 — hours before the Japanese Air Force descends on Pearl Harbor.

Douglas plays Captain Matthew Yelland, the commanding officer who must decide whether to change the course of history. Sheen, meanwhile, portrays Warren Lasky, a civilian systems analyst who has his own views on the matter. If you're looking for a sci-fi movie that blends philosophy with militaristic action, look no further than "The Final Countdown." The moral dilemma at the heart of the tale wouldn't seem out of place in a "Twilight Zone" episode, but Rod Serling's groundbreaking sci-fi series garnered more critical acclaim.