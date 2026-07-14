Kirk Douglas And Martin Sheen Starred In A Forgotten World War II Time Travel Movie
If time travel were real, should it be used to prevent history's worst events from happening? Science fiction often teaches us that altering the past is a terrible idea, but saving lives is worth it, right? These questions inform Don Taylor's "The Final Countdown," an '80s sci-fi movie most people haven't watched, despite Kirk Douglas and Martin Sheen leading the cast. "The Final Countdown" tells the story of the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier that sails through a time warp and returns to 1941 — hours before the Japanese Air Force descends on Pearl Harbor.
Douglas plays Captain Matthew Yelland, the commanding officer who must decide whether to change the course of history. Sheen, meanwhile, portrays Warren Lasky, a civilian systems analyst who has his own views on the matter. If you're looking for a sci-fi movie that blends philosophy with militaristic action, look no further than "The Final Countdown." The moral dilemma at the heart of the tale wouldn't seem out of place in a "Twilight Zone" episode, but Rod Serling's groundbreaking sci-fi series garnered more critical acclaim.
The Final Countdown is a mixed bag
"The Final Countdown" boasts an intriguing premise, but critics believe it fails to live up to its potential. The thought-provoking sci-fi yarn has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that the reviews have been mixed. Roger Ebert gave the film two stars, writing, "This is the kind of movie that some kids would probably enjoy — it's filled with technology, special effects and action. But it just doesn't make any sense."
Phil Edwards of Starburst was less complimentary toward "The Final Countdown," arguing that it's nothing more than a glossy recruitment tool for the military. "Never in a film has so much footage been given over to scenes of life in the navy," he wrote, adding that films of this ilk do nothing to help improve international relations. "The Final Countdown" isn't regarded as one of the best time travel movies out there, but fans of high-concept science fiction and war films might have fun with it. If nothing else, it stars two actors with a history of delivering solid performances in entertaining features.