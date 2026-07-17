5 Useful Computer Screen Settings That Cut Down On Eye Strain

Whether you work a desk job or just enjoy using your PC at home, you're probably spending a statistically significant portion of your day with a brightly lit rectangle right in front of your face. It's no secret that prolonged screen exposure isn't great for your eyes, and while there are tricks you can use to alleviate that, like proper monitor placement, the first measures you should take are adjusting your monitor's internal settings. A reduction in brightness and the use of warmer color temperatures can make a surprisingly big difference.

Compared to the very first computer monitors, which had maybe a couple of contrast knobs on the bottom, modern monitors are highly customizable, both with settings accessible via physical switches and a variety of tweaks and customizations you can make within your PC's settings. While there's no way to entirely remove the threat of eye strain short of not using your PC at all, the right settings can make a big difference in how much of a beating your eyes are taking over the course of a workday, with some healthy habits like the 20-20-20 rule getting you the rest of the way.