3 Disadvantages Of Using A Phone Screen Protector

The feel of a screen protector may not be as pleasant or natural to you as that of your phone's actual screen. This might seem like a minor issue, since using a phone requires manual interaction with the screen, but what starts as a small frustration could easily develop into a more significant annoyance.

An older screen protector may also change color over time. While the effect is likely to be subtle, this can nevertheless have an unwanted impact on the appearance of the phone's screen. As alluded to earlier, you also have to account for the fact that most screen protectors will scratch more easily than the phone screens they're designed to protect. Yes, you can go through the time-consuming and costly process of replacing a screen protector every time it accumulates scratches, or you can decide doing so isn't worth your time and money. In that case, you'll have to accept that your phone's main surface won't look as attractive or clear as it otherwise could.

You might also consider that the process of properly applying a screen protector can be annoying. That might seem like a small price to pay to protect the expensive screen of a valuable device, but it's worth remembering you may be putting in a decent amount of effort for minimal benefit. If you don't apply the screen protector perfectly, you may be left with bubbles and other such imperfections that can detract from the phone's aesthetic appeal.