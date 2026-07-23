What The Flashing Light On Your Google Pixel Means While Charging

If you're wondering why your Google Pixel is flashing a light, the answer depends heavily on what generation Pixel you own and the type of flashing you're seeing. A screen flashing a certain color while you're connected to a charger can be very different from it flickering and repeatedly waking up. Certain features can also cause the flashlight on the back of your phone to blink, and if you have a first- or second-generation Pixel phone, you might be wondering what the red blinking LED means.

A red blinking light on your Pixel 1 or Pixel 2 means that the phone's battery is completely depleted. This can happen when you haven't used the phone in a long while and shows that it needs to be charged before you can use it again. If the red light stays on even after you leave it charging for a while, it likely means your phone isn't charging. Either there's an issue with the battery, or you're using a faulty charger or cable. Switching to a different charging brick or using a Google-certified cable solves the latter issue, but if it doesn't, you'll likely need to replace your phone's battery.

One method to wake your phone up from this state is to use Fastboot mode. Hold down the power and volume down buttons until the Fastboot menu opens, then reset the phone from there. Alternatively, if it's a system issue, you can perform a factory reset.