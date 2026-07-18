How To Get The Best Audio Quality On YouTube Music

Apart from discovering hidden YouTube Premium features, one valuable benefit from this paid tier is the inclusion of a premium YouTube Music subscription. However, you're probably missing out on a setting that can improve your listening experience. By default, YouTube Music sets your audio quality to "Normal," which keeps its data consumption balanced and plays music in a decent — but not high — quality. If you want to get the best audio quality here, you can switch to a "High" or "Always High" setting. Both of these settings will use more data to provide a better listening experience, but it won't put the platform's audio quality up to par with lossless audio, which is a feature available in platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

The "High" or "Always High" setting works best when you're at home or wherever there's a stable Wi-Fi or data connection. Unless you download your playlists ahead of time, it's not a preferred setting for when you're out and about. If your signal is weak, the high audio quality setting can lead to skipping or buffering for the sake of providing better sound quality. On the other hand, the differences in sound definition are notable compared to the "Normal" setting. In the "Always High" streaming setting, songs sound clearer, more crisp, and significantly more open, with vocals and instruments more distinguishable. If you're an avid music listener, the high settings are worth using, but make sure to have offline downloads ready in case your signal or connectivity gets shaky.