OnePlus Will Reportedly Discontinue Its US Models - Here's When

When the first OnePlus smartphone launched in 2014, it offered a safe haven for Android fans that wanted to move away from the mainstream devices that didn't offer everything they were looking for. The company has expanded quite a bit from its original invitation-only setup, offering flagship killers at reasonably prices. While the prices have increased to be more like the mainstream devices the brand once set out to dethrone, OnePlus continued to offer solid features, hardware, and a UI design that fans enjoyed using. However, it appears that OnePlus's time as a competitor to Google, Samsung, and even Apple is coming to an end after just 12 years — at least in the U.S. and European markets.

Rumors about OnePlus pulling out of the Western market have been circling for some time now. Earlier this year, we even warned users to steer clear of buying a OnePlus device in 2026, simply because the brand's future was so unclear and its place in the market was waning as hardware struggled to keep up, often cutting corners in places that made the devices feel weaker than its competitors. However, none of this will matter soon, as new reports from WinFuture appear to confirm what all the rumors suggested: OnePlus is pulling out of the US and European markets entirely, with the official withdrawal expected to be announced this week.