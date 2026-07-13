OnePlus Will Reportedly Discontinue Its US Models - Here's When
When the first OnePlus smartphone launched in 2014, it offered a safe haven for Android fans that wanted to move away from the mainstream devices that didn't offer everything they were looking for. The company has expanded quite a bit from its original invitation-only setup, offering flagship killers at reasonably prices. While the prices have increased to be more like the mainstream devices the brand once set out to dethrone, OnePlus continued to offer solid features, hardware, and a UI design that fans enjoyed using. However, it appears that OnePlus's time as a competitor to Google, Samsung, and even Apple is coming to an end after just 12 years — at least in the U.S. and European markets.
Rumors about OnePlus pulling out of the Western market have been circling for some time now. Earlier this year, we even warned users to steer clear of buying a OnePlus device in 2026, simply because the brand's future was so unclear and its place in the market was waning as hardware struggled to keep up, often cutting corners in places that made the devices feel weaker than its competitors. However, none of this will matter soon, as new reports from WinFuture appear to confirm what all the rumors suggested: OnePlus is pulling out of the US and European markets entirely, with the official withdrawal expected to be announced this week.
What this means for current OnePlus owners
Based on the report from WinFuture, it appears that owners of OnePlus devices in Europe and the U.S. will continue to receive support and updates. However, no new devices will be manufactured or sold in the European or the U.S. markets. As for existing stock, it will be sold off in the coming weeks, with no plans to restock at any point. OnePlus has already actively begun steering customers toward Oppo devices instead. That, combined with the issues some users have faced regarding warranty exchanges, has only made these rumors more believable.
The confirmation comes in the form of recent discussions with members of the press, and this means that current OnePlus owners can at least rest easy knowing that the company will continue to provide updates to active devices. Exactly how long those updates will continue is unclear, though OnePlus previously planned to provide four years of operating system updates to its newest flagship, the OnePlus 15, with six years of security patches on the schedule. After that, though, it seems OnePlus will cease to exist as a Western competitor to Google, Samsung, and Apple.
Is OnePlus completely dead?
At the moment, the future of OnePlus as a brand is unknown. However, reports seem to suggest that the company will continue as a spinoff product line for Oppo. This move began as part of a major restructuring by Oppo earlier this year, when the company merged OnePlus and another of its companies, Realme, to consolidate its businesses and created a more unified hardware and software approach.
While OnePlus may be officially exiting the Western market, many speculate that the brand will continue to live on in China and India while Oppo takes OnePlus's place in the US and European markets. Some have even commented that OnePlus was already dead, as they felt the OnePlus 15 was not a true OnePlus phone, but a rebranded Oppo device, especially as it did away with one of the features that made OnePlus phones so iconic — such as the device's Hasselblad camera system.
So, while OnePlus may continue to live on in name, it appears that to some fans, the brand itself is already dead. A relic of a now forgotten past that promised a bolder, more affordable approach to flagship smartphones while letting users escape the confines of the big industry players.