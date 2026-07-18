This LG Magic Remote Trick Works Perfectly With Most Phones, But There's A Catch

LG — one of the most reliable smart TV brands – offers a pretty handy Magic Remote with its smart TVs. While it's not slim or particularly sleek, especially on the older models, it offers a ton of useful functions, including colored buttons for different shortcuts and a motion-controlled pointer for mouse-like versatility. Another helpful feature of the LG Magic Remote is built-in NFC support to trigger a host of functions when you tap it to your smartphone. Dubbed Magic Tap, this feature works with most phones, regardless of the operating system, and enables you to do stuff like mirror your phone screen, play TV audio on your phone, and more.

Unfortunately, the feature is not available on all LG TV remotes. It was introduced in 2021, and the company ditched it with the 2025 LG TV models, as it introduced a new, slimmer remote design. Basically, only if you have an LG TV launched between 2021 and 2024 can you enjoy the feature. Otherwise, it won't be available. You can easily identify support for it by looking for the NFC symbol below the various streaming service icons on the bottom of the LG Magic Remote. The remotes missing the Magic Tap feature won't have the NFC icon.