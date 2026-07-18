4 Of The Best Tablet Keyboards You Can Buy In 2026

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The capabilities offered by tablets have advanced a great deal since the iPad was first introduced by Apple back in 2010. As mobile hardware has advanced over time, manufacturers have been able to cram more and more capability into the smaller form factor of a tablet, to the point where tablet performance now rivals, and in some cases, surpasses what laptops are capable of. Many users have made the switch from using a dedicated laptop to using a tablet for day-to-day work.

If you're looking to turn your tablet into a laptop replacement, it might be worth looking into a tablet keyboard. External keyboards make it much easier to type on tablets, and they often come with a fairly capable track pad. We've looked into different tablet keyboards that offer a like-for-like laptop typing experience that you may want to consider if you're in the market for one. The best tablet keyboards out there integrate seamlessly with their respective tablets, and considering a switch from a laptop to a tablet has never been as practical as it is today. Here are four of the best laptop keyboards your money can buy in 2026 for both iPadOS and Android tablets.