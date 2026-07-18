4 Of The Best Tablet Keyboards You Can Buy In 2026
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The capabilities offered by tablets have advanced a great deal since the iPad was first introduced by Apple back in 2010. As mobile hardware has advanced over time, manufacturers have been able to cram more and more capability into the smaller form factor of a tablet, to the point where tablet performance now rivals, and in some cases, surpasses what laptops are capable of. Many users have made the switch from using a dedicated laptop to using a tablet for day-to-day work.
If you're looking to turn your tablet into a laptop replacement, it might be worth looking into a tablet keyboard. External keyboards make it much easier to type on tablets, and they often come with a fairly capable track pad. We've looked into different tablet keyboards that offer a like-for-like laptop typing experience that you may want to consider if you're in the market for one. The best tablet keyboards out there integrate seamlessly with their respective tablets, and considering a switch from a laptop to a tablet has never been as practical as it is today. Here are four of the best laptop keyboards your money can buy in 2026 for both iPadOS and Android tablets.
Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple's iPad Pro has an accessory keyboard that remains the benchmark for tablet keyboards in 2026. The latest iteration of the Magic Keyboard features a floating cantilever design which is adjustable for different viewing angles. It has backlit keys, a function row, and a glass haptic feedback trackpad that is widely considered to be the best tablet keyboard trackpad on the market. The Magic Keyboard requires no pairing or charging thanks to the Apple Smart Connector. It also features an additional USB-C port for pass-through charging, freeing up the iPad's own USB-C port for accessories like dongles or screen connectors.
While the Magic Keyboard wins on quality and functionality, it can only be paired with Apple iPad Pro models. The keyboard is also more expensive than most other keyboards, and the cantilever design adds a bit of bulk that can be challenging to deal with when traveling. Other than those two drawbacks, the Magic Keyboard wins on overall quality and usability, but it comes at a cost: You can pick up a Magic Keyboard for $299 from Amazon or Best Buy.
Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim
Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard Slim is a lightweight tablet keyboard for Galaxy Tab S11 or S11 Ultra users that want a balance of functionality and affordability. While the Book Cover Keyboard Pro is the flagship keyboard from Samsung, the Slim version offers the benefit of a lightweight keyboard and slightly smaller trackpad without the higher price point that comes with the Pro. It's roughly half the weight of the Pro model and features a full QWERTY layout and dedicated AI key. It uses a physical connection via pogo pins, and has an integrated trackpad and function key row.
Being a slightly less expensive model, it doesn't offer backlit keys, and doesn't protect the back of the tablet as well as legacy folios. Some reviews have also flagged some durability concerns with the hinge mechanism. If a more premium keyboard with backlighting is what you are after, go for the Pro model. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim for the S11 is available on Amazon for $100, or just over $170 for the S11 Ultra version.
Apple Magic Keyboard Folio
If you're not an iPad Pro user, and you're after a solid keyboard with a better price point, the Magic Keyboard Folio might be for you. This folio-style cover features a detachable keyboard and a separate protective back and traditional kickstand. Like the Magic Keyboard, the Magic Keyboard Folio has a trackpad and a function key row, and again doesn't require pairing or charging thanks to the Apple Smart Connector.
The two-piece design is more versatile than its more expensive counterpart, as the user can detach the keyboard, but still use the kickstand to watch videos. While the Folio is a better all-rounder, users have reported some fatigue during long typing sessions due to the shallow travel of the keys. It also doesn't have backlighting, so before you buy, make sure you have a well-lit area available for typing sessions. You can get the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio on Amazon or Best Buy for under $250, depending on promotions.
Logitech Combo Touch
The Logitech Combo Touch is the only third-party brand on our list, and offers a good typing experience without having to pay Apple prices. This device is the best all-rounder in our list, being both useful and much more budget-friendly than the Apple keyboards. The Logitech Combo Touch is compatible with most newer-generation iPads, working on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and base iPad 10th gen. Like the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, it has a detachable design, and it also makes use of Apple's Smart Connector, meaning that it requires no pairing or dedicated charging despite being a third-party offering.
This keyboard's standout feature is its large trackpad that is comparable in feeling to the Apple keyboards, and comes with a function row as well. Unlike the Magic Keyboard Folio, the Combo Touch comes with backlighting, which, at under $200, is quite a bonus. Even considering that price, it has a premium feel to it, and is hard to separate from the Apple alternatives. You can get the Combo Touch on Amazon for $199.99.
How we chose our top four keyboards
Our top four were selected based on keyboards we felt had the best overall typing experience and most user-friendly track pad, which most closely resembles the typing experience of a laptop. We used customer reviews on Amazon and Best Buy, as well as reputable tech news sites like TechSpot, Macworld, and GSMArena for insights on hands-on experiences. We also factored cost into our suggestions, looking at the best possible products at both midrange and high-end cost brackets.
We would have liked to have included more Android options like the OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard, but these aren't as readily available as other options. Third-party brands like Logitech also have other Bluetooth-paired, more traditional freestanding keyboards available that can be used with any iPadOS or Android tablet.
It's worth noting that even though there are a significant number of options out there, the best tablet keyboards are generally purpose-built for the tablets they pair with, and other third-party options are somewhat lacking in terms of pairing capabilities and overall quality.