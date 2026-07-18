5 Google Pixel Phone Features You Need To Manually Enable

The Pixel's Tensor chips aren't really known for spectacular battery life, and thus many of the niftiest features that ship with a Pixel are off by default. Sure, these features may have headlined at I/O, but once they land on a Pixel, the default is often to keep them off unless a user goes into their settings to turn them on. The trouble is, it's hard to find these settings unless you already know what you are looking for, and worse, some are even hidden inside an app's settings, rather than the phone's — and that's not even dipping into the developer options that are hidden by default.

By and large, you can at least use the phone's search feature within its settings to find what you need. But rather than wasting your time hunting and pecking, we have gathered together five of the more prominent features you need to manually enable on a Google Pixel phone, with clear instructions on how to navigate to those settings to toggle them on, ensuring you get the most out of your phone's quality-of-life features.

So, if you've always felt like you could get more functionality out of your Pixel, but have yet to explore all of the wonderful features you can take advantage of by simply toggling them on, this roundup is for you. No matter if you'd like to turn on call screening, use a swipe gesture to easily pull up your assistant, keep the screen properly rotated whether you're sitting up or lying down, wake your screen by simply lifting your device, or take advantage of the phone's smooth 120 Hz display, you're covered with our detailed instructions — which also means you can easily revert these features should you run into any trouble.