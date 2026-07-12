5 Tips For Setting Up Your New Google Pixel Phone

Having a brand new smartphone in your hands can be a satisfying feeling, but some may accidentally use the moment to realize they're not at all familiar with their new device. There's more than one reason for people to choose a Google Pixel over other phones, but those having little experience with the Android operating system may feel overwhelmed by all of the available options and features. Fortunately, it's not difficult to get things going.

If you're new to the world of the Google Pixel and don't know where to begin, we've got tips that can help defend you from spam, access important emergency and accessibility features, and more. We'll go through the steps for each item on this list, because having something like the Pixel 10 with its 6.3-inch screen, 120Hz display, and Google Tenor G5 processor is worth getting the most you possibly can from it. We did our best to tailor this list toward those with little Android experience, though some suggestions may still be helpful to more experienced users.

Of course, if this is your first time with a Pixel device, then making sure it's running the latest version of Android is paramount for bug fixes and security patches. Open Settings on the device, select System, and then tap Software updates. Follow the on-screen instructions if an update is available. There are also some additional settings you may want to change ASAP whenever you get a new Android.