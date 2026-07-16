5 Underrated Sci-Fi Cartoons Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Let's dive right into nostalgia with 1986's "Centurions," a show that kicked off as a five-part miniseries and later expanded into a full-blown series that ran 65 episodes over two seasons in the same year. "Centurions" was a show designed to make little boys who owned as many G.I. Joe toys as their parents' valet could afford obsessed. It followed a trio of elite soldiers — Max Ray (Pat Fraley), Ace McCloud (Neil Ross), and Jake Rockwell (Vince Edwards) — assigned to a space station ran by a magnificent woman named Crystal Kane (Diane Pershing), who sent them to Earth on various missions to stop the attempts of cyborg megalomaniac Doc Terror (Ron Feinberg) from conquering the planet and turning people into slaves. Max, Jake, and Ace all donned exoskeleton suits (distinguished by color and elemental powers) that could be equipped with different cool-as-hell weapon systems, depending on the requirements of each mission.

"Centurions" was practically an unofficial prototype for the "Iron Man" cartoon that came eight years after it. I personally preferred this series to Tony Stark's adventures because it was overflowing with creativity on several levels. Unbound by the limitations of pre-existing source material, "Centurions" went to town on the infinite possibilities of transforming the soldiers' suits into inventive, impressive assault weapons and showing what they could do in epic battles. Overall, the story might've been quite basic and clichéd, but the ingenuity of the future tech, executed in flashy yet stylish action scenes, easily made up for the cartoon's shortcomings. Which isn't all that surprising considering the animation was done by the Japanese Sunrise Studios at the time.

"Centurions" is definitely among those sci-fi cartoons that should've become a lot more popular than it did. Still, the hardcore fans (including me) stand by it to this day.