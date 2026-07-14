5 Best-Selling Soundbars On Amazon Worth Buying In July 2026
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If you want to upgrade your TV audio, buying a soundbar to fix that tinny sound or weak bass is a no-brainer. While soundbars have their disadvantages, their compact, space-saving design, easy setup process, and affordable pricing in comparison to home theaters make that trade-off worth it. However, shopping for a soundbar can be a daunting task. One simple method you can leverage to make your soundbar shopping experience a tad easier is to focus on Amazon's Best Sellers list.
They include products that people have bought in droves, and there's a high chance that these items are worth it. But not every single model or item that climbs the ranks to feature on Amazon's Best Sellers list deserves your hard-earned cash. People might simply be buying a specific soundbar because it's cheap and not because it offers the best value for money.
If you're in the market for a soundbar this July, we've rounded up five of the best-selling soundbars that are actually worth buying. These models are highly rated by past buyers on Amazon, and each has received at least 1,000 reviews for proven customer satisfaction. Some of them have also been vouched for by independent testers for added credibility. You can read more about our selection process in the methodology section at the end of the article.
Bose TV Speaker
The Bose TV Speaker, a 2.0-channel standalone soundbar, currently ranks third on Amazon's Best Sellers list in the soundbar category. For starters, this soundbar boasts Amazon's Choice label, an indicator that it's well-priced and highly rated. Speaking of ratings, the Bose TV Speaker has garnered a solid 4.3 rating out of 5 from over 14,000 users, with 84 percent of all reviewers giving it a 4- or 5-star review. Many vouch for its sound quality, ease of setup, and even overall value for money.
One of the main selling points of this soundbar is that it enhances speech clarity, enabling users to hear dialog clearly. Multiple users highlight the soundbar's ability to make it easy to hear dialog. One Amazon user who has worn hearing aids for over six years says the soundbar's dialog enhancement feature has been a game changer to speech clarity. TechRadar says it has "pretty good bass performance" and "good connectivity options" — you can connect via Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, or AUX.
Some users, however, ran into issues with the soundbar when it comes to Bluetooth connectivity, and a few say it's not loud enough. Although it has a $279 MSRP, if you're patient and diligent enough to look for a discount, you can scoop it for less, as it's regularly discounted. As of this writing, it's down to $199.
Sony S100F
The Sony S100F (also known as the HT-S100F) is another 2.0-channel soundbar currently featured on Amazon's Best Sellers list that is worth buying. This is a standalone soundbar with a slim profile that comes with a bass reflex speaker built inside and offers several connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI ARC. The latter is pretty convenient as it simplifies setup and allows you to adjust the soundbar's volume using your TV's remote. Amazon users have lots of good things to say about this soundbar.
First off, it currently has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 from over 9,000 users and, like the Bose TV Speaker, it has earned Amazon's Choice label. Its value for money, easy setup process, good sound quality, and build quality are some of the reasons why buyers think the S100F is worth buying. But considering its $160 MSRP, don't expect too many shiny features. As one Amazon reviewer points out, it's good but not great, although it was an improvement over the built-in speakers of their Samsung OLED TV in dialog.
According to Tom's Guide, the S100F is a "great basic soundbar" that "brings life and immersion to TV shows and movies way more than built-in TV speakers." The site describes its sound as balanced and says it delivers great bass for a system with no subwoofer. However, there's no surround sound here, and it doesn't have the best sound per Tom's Guide. As of this writing, the S100F is available for $98, making it a much better value for money.
Samsung HW B400F
Ranking second on Amazon's Best Sellers list, the Samsung HW B400F has been bought by over 10,000 people in the last month. Like the Sony S100F and Bose TV Speaker, this is also a standalone soundbar with a 2.0-channel setup. Although it ships with a remote, you can also use a compatible Samsung TV's remote to control it. You can connect the Samsung HW B400F to your TV in different ways — it supports Bluetooth and comes with one HDMI port with HDMI ARC support, and an optical audio input.
Amazon users love this soundbar, and it currently has an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 from over 1,000 reviews. Some of the reasons you should consider this as your next soundbar, per buyers on Amazon, include its ease of setup, value-for-money proposition, and compact size. If you have a large room to fill, multiple users say it is very loud. Sound quality seems to be a mixed bag, according to Amazon reviews. Some users praise the soundbar for its great sound and clear audio while others say it didn't quite live up to their expectations.
YouTuber Juan Camacho says the Samsung HW B400F delivers a crisp sound with booming bass, and dialog in movies is clear. No product is perfect, and for this soundbar, the YouTuber says it sometimes disconnects from the TV. The listing price for the HW B400F is $140, but it is available for a discounted price of $98 at the time of writing.
Hisense HS2100
Another best seller for July worth buying is the Hisense HS2100. Unlike other 2.0-channel setup models we've discussed, the Hisense HS2100 is a step up, as it features a 2.1 setup and comes with an external wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Digital (no Dolby Atmos) and comes with several ports (AUX, HDMI ARC, optical, and USB) for wired connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless use. As of this writing, this soundbar has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 from over 1,000 reviews.
Some of the standout features that make this soundbar worth considering, according to users, include its great sound quality and good pricing. They also say the soundbar has a simple setup process and the audio is clear, which should translate to clear dialog while watching movies and TV shows. It can also get very loud if you need the audio to fill a larger room and doesn't distort the sound while at it. One annoying quirk with the HS2100 is the notification sound that announces what you're doing, which some users say is unnecessarily loud.
Regardless, that shouldn't deter you from considering this soundbar. It has been great for many, as its 4.2-star rating reveals, and RTings says it has a "decent soundstage" that makes it especially good for movies and TV shows with more dialog. The Hisense HS2100 has a listing price of $130, but it's regularly discounted. It is available for $115 at the time of writing.
Sonos Beam Gen 2
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is one of the best soundbars on the market. It's a great pick according to user reviews and expert testers at What Hi-Fi?. It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from nearly 2,000 reviews, and users love its sound quality. One Amazon reviewer installed it on their camping trailer and notes that it has great sound and "can be played at full volume with absolute minimal distortion." What Hi-Fi? speaks highly of the Sonos Beam Gen 2, saying it "remains the best Dolby Atmos soundbar in its size and price categories."
It's included in the site's roundup of the best budget soundbars, ranking as the best choice overall, which speaks highly of its value proposition against the competition. The soundbar produces "movie sound with clarity and punch" and is also a capable model for playing music according to the site. The soundbar has an MSRP of $499, but the white color version of the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is currently available on Amazon for $475. While it isn't a massive discount, it's still handy when you consider gadgets are getting more expensive and waiting for discounts on electronics could be a risky move.
For its price, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 packs a variety of smart features, such as voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, which means you can stream audio to the soundbar from your mobile device. However, it lacks Bluetooth, which might be a bummer to some, and it only has two ports: HDMI eARC and Ethernet.
How we selected these soundbars
Amazon's Best Sellers list in the soundbar category includes 100 different models that you can buy. To round up some of the best that are worth getting, we considered the current average rating as the primary selection criterion. We strictly considered soundbars that have an average rating of at least 4.1 out of 5 from at least 1,000 reviews. In addition to user reviews, we also looked for opinions from independent testers to validate our selection. Availability was equally important, and we made sure all the products we've included in our selection are available to buy at the time of writing.
No product can be perfect, and for each model listed, we've highlighted issues that some buyers have run into. However, considering our high rating requirement, these issues only affected a select few. Remember, if you run into trouble with any of your purchases on Amazon, you can leverage the site's return policy to get a refund or replacement.