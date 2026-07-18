5 Risks That Come With Using Location Sharing

In the past few years, location sharing has become increasingly common. The feature is now integrated into many messaging and social media apps, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat, and you'll also find it in navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze. Location sharing is undoubtedly useful, allowing you to share your precise location with family, friends, and people you trust. Given how widely the feature is integrated and used, people may not think twice about enabling or using location sharing. But the feature has its downsides, and anyone who values safety and privacy should not overlook them.

The biggest risk of location sharing is that it can reveal your precise location to people you may not know or trust, if configured certain ways. This means others can get an idea of where you live, your place of work, and spots you frequently visit. If this information falls into the wrong hands, it can be used for stalking, harassment, impersonation attempts, scams, and even theft.

Besides, it's not just the other person who has access to your location — the app you are using may also have access to that data. And if the app is compromised, threat actors can potentially gain access to your location history. This happened in the past with Gravy Analytics, a data broker that was hacked. While most apps that feature location sharing have strong security measures to protect user data, data breaches remain a possibility — one that you should always be mindful of.